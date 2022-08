Cycling

La Vuelta 2022: 'Spitting fire!' - Marc Soler and Robert Stannard have heated row on Stage 9

Marc Soler appeared to be aggrieved at the lack of cooperation as the day’s breakaway tried to form on Stage 9 at La Vuelta – although he may have simply been angered by Robert Stannard moving across his path. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:10, an hour ago