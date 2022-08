Cycling

La Vuelta 2022 Stage 10 highlights: Remco Evenepoel unstoppable in red ahead of Primoz Roglic

Primoz Roglic had never lost a time trial at La Vuelta… until now. The Slovenian produced a blistering ride to take second but could not get near Remco Evenepoel, who took another giant step towards winning the three-week race with a 48-second win in Tuesday’s race against the clock. Evenepoel leads Roglic in the general classification by 2’41”.

00:02:57, 25 minutes ago