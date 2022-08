Cycling

La Vuelta 2022 Stage 11 highlights: Kaden Groves takes surprise win after Julian Alaphilippe crash

Just hours after BikeExchange-Jayco were rocked by Simon Yates’ withdrawal, than Kaden Groves was sprinting away to a brilliant win on Stage 11 at La Vuelta. With the Australian outfit embroiled in a relegation battle to keep their WorldTour status, the win will be much welcome.

00:02:26, 13 minutes ago