La Vuelta 2022 Stage 12 highlights: Remco Evenepoel shows 'who’s boss’ after crash, Richard Carapaz takes stage win

Olympic champion Richard Carapaz emerged from a break that at one point stood at 32 riders to win Stage 12 of La Vuelta. Race leader Remco Evenepoel recovered from a crash with 45km remaining to solidify his general classification lead - bringing the red jersey group home to lay down a marker following a 192.7km ride from Salobrena to Peñas Blancas. Estepona.

00:03:43, 21 minutes ago