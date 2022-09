Cycling

La Vuelta 2022 Stage 20 highlights: Remco Evenepoel celebrates maiden Grand Tour as Richard Carapaz lands hat-trick

Richard Carapaz produced a stunning finale to win his third stage at La Vuelta, but the real story was unfolding behind as Remco Evenepoel came home 15 seconds later to all but guarantee the red jersey. Only a spectacular collapse on the final stage into Madrid – an almost pan-flat ride – can deny the Belgian, meaning the celebrations have already began.

00:03:38, an hour ago