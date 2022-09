Cycling

La Vuelta 2022 Stage 21 highlights: Remco Evenepoel and Quick-Step celebrate as Juan Sebastian Molano wins sprint

Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) cruised through Sunday’s procession into Madrid to confirm his maiden Grand Tour title at La Vuelta, with UAE Team Emirates lead-out man Juan Sebastian Molano unusually winning the bunch sprint ahead of his sprinter Pascal Ackermann.

00:02:26, 7 minutes ago