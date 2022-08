Cycling

La Vuelta 2022 Stage 3 highlights - Sam Bennett makes it back-to-back wins

Sam Bennett won for a second day in a row at La Vuelta, holding off Mads Pedersen in a dramatic sprint finish into Breda. The Bora Hansgrohe rider left it late, but powered past his rivals to take the victory and extend his lead in the points classification. It was the final day in the Netherlands with the race moving into Spain after a rest day on Monday.

