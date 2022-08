Cycling

La Vuelta 2022 Stage 4 highlights: Primoz Roglic stars as Jumbo musical chairs continues

Primoz Roglic is back! The Slovenian is out for revenge after another helping of Tour de France heartbreak and set out his stall with a fine win on Stage 4. The three-time winner at the Spanish Grand Tour cruised home ahead of Mads Pedersen. Roglic seized 13 bonus seconds during the run from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Laguardia – can anyone take red off his shoulders before Madrid?

