Cycling

La Vuelta 2022 Stage 8 highlights: Zwift star Jay Vine wins again as Remco Evenepoel keeps red

From Zwift Academy to two-time winner at a Grand Tour: Jay Vine delivered again on Stage 8 at La Vuelta. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:03:14, 23 minutes ago