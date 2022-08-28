Cycling

La Vuelta 2022 Stage 9 highlights: Remco Evenepoel tightens grip on red as Louis Meintjes finally wins

One question remains: can Remco Evenepoel last the full three weeks? If so, the Belgian is surely destined to win a maiden Grand Tour after another devastating display in the mountains saw him move further clear in the battle for the red jersey. Enric Mas is his nearest challenger at 1’12” with three-time champion Primoz Roglic at 1’53”. La Vuelta returns on Tuesday after a rest day.

00:03:30, an hour ago