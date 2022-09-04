Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) won his first-ever Grand Tour stage as Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) trimmed Remco Evenepoel’s (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) lead in the general classification to 1’34” going into the final week of La Vuelta.

Arensman was part of a big breakaway that took a while to form and made his move inside the final 8km, catching and going past Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) to go on and win his maiden Grand Tour stage.

Ad

The battle for the red jersey didn’t light up until the final climb of the day, the special category ramp up to Alto Hoya de la Mora. The enormous gaps that some predicted failed to materialise, with Enric Mas (Movistar) only able to make modest inroads into Primoz Roglic's advantage over him. For his part, the Jumbo Visma rider left it late to attack, and could only take 15 seconds from Remco Evenepoel's lead.

Vuelta a España ‘Everyone will go all-in!’ – Kelderman expects ‘attacks’ on queen stage 6 HOURS AGO

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana-Qazaqstan), hoping for a repeat of the stage win he achieved on the same slopes in 2017, attacked with 10km to go. Lopez was soon joined by Enric Mas as the pair rode away from the red jersey of Evenepoel, and second-placed Roglic.

They worked together and crossed the line with Lopez two seconds ahead of Mas, with Roglic a further 21 behind.

Roglic didn’t look as strong as he did on Saturday, but was able to drop Evenepoel in the final kilometre to gain 15 seconds on the Belgian.

More to follow...

- - -

Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Vuelta a España Froome ‘a little surprised’ to see Evenepoel crack and expects 'big GC battle' on Sunday 6 HOURS AGO