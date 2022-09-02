Cycling

La Vuelta 2022: ‘We can’t let this chance go!’ – Pedersen concedes his team will have to control Stage 13 early on

Mads Pederson admits the lumpy profile of Stage 13 suits “him really well” and says his Trek Segafredo team cannot let the breakaway go up the road and contest the stage honours. He also had his say on whether riders who test positive for coronavirus should be able to continue in the race. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:53, 11 minutes ago