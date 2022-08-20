Cycling

La Vuelta a Espana Stage 2 highlights - Sam Bennett roars to memorable sprint victory in Utrecht

It may have been a flat Stage 2 of La Vuelta a Espana, but the racing was certainly not easy with a brutal pace set throughout as the riders departed 's-Hertogenbosch and ended up in a ferocious sprint in front of a fired-up crowd in Utrecht. The opening stage saw Jumbo-Visma dominate the team time trial, but it was Sam Bennett who timed his finish to perfection to take the spoils on Saturday.

00:02:51, 37 minutes ago