QuickStep-Alpha Vinyl boss Patrick Lefevere was left stunned by how dominant Jumbo-Visma proved to be in the Stage 1 team time trial at La Vuelta a Espana.

The Dutch team beat Ineos Grenadiers to top spot on the timesheet by 13 seconds to stamp their authority on the third and final Grand Tour of the season in a significant way in front of jubilant fans in Utrecht.

In clinching victory they also found the time to show respect and appreciation for one of the team's unsung heroes in Gesink, who has dedicated his career to supporting his team-mates while receiving little individual glory.

The margin of victory amazed Lefevere, who could not believe how a team could win with such a gap over the length of the team time trial in Utrecht.

"They come from another planet," Lefevere said, according to Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad

"When I see how our boys took the corners, I wonder how the Jumbo riders did that. With a car, you would say: 'on two wheels'.

"I am not surprised by Jumbo-Visma's victory in itself, but by their lead. 14 seconds is a lot over 23 kilometres.

"We have to be satisfied with third place, after a time trial that was almost perfect. Along the way, we made one real mistake. Julian Alaphilippe peeled off the wrong side of the train once, against the instructions.

"In any case, we finish in our place, with a squad that is certainly not specifically composed for the team time trial.

"We opted for some more climbing profiles and not, for example, Josef Cerny, with whom you have extra horsepower in the time trial."

Dan Lloyd said on The Breakaway show that Jumbo-Visma's display was "quite ominous" for their rivals given the way they stormed to victory in such style.

"It was an incredibly dominant display, really," Lloyd said of Jumbo-Visma's showing.

"When you look at the race results there, only two teams finished within half a minute of them by the end. They finished with a complete team as well, which is quite ominous for the rest of this race. Primoz Roglic, his back looks to be okay at this stage as well, doesn't it?

"I love the fact that they left Robert Gesink cross the line first, though, because he joined the team back in 2007 when it was called Rabobank, and he has been through every iteration since.

"He is a guy that only works for other riders. In fact, I was just looking and his last win came six years ago at this very race at the Vuelta a Espana in 2016."

