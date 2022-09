Cycling

La Vuelta Stage 13 highlights: Mads Pedersen brings wait for stage win to an end in style

Mads Pedersen ended his wait for a win at this year's La Vuelta as he beat Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) on Stage 13 in a punchy sprint finish.

00:02:05, an hour ago