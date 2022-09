Cycling

La Vuelta Stage 13 profile and route map: Ronda – Montilla

Remco Evenepoel will hope there are no ill after effects to his crash on Stage 12 as La Vuelta continues on Friday with the 171km Stage 13, which favours the breakaway specialists and sprinters with a decent uphill kick: the final ramp into Montilla won't favour the flat-track bullies.

00:00:20, an hour ago