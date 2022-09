Cycling

La Vuelta Stage 14 Highlights: Huge drama as Remco Evenepoel cracks, Primoz Roglic gains time and Richard Carapaz wins

Primoz Roglic gained 52 seconds on Remco Evenepoel on a dramatic day at La Vuelta, as Richard Carapaz won his second stage at this year’s race. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:03:44, 2 hours ago