La Vuelta Stage 15 Highlights: Another first-time winner as Primoz Roglic and Remco Evenepoel go head-to-head

Primoz Roglic gained more time on Remco Evenepoel on the queen stage of La Vuelta, as Thymen Arensman won his first ever Grand Tour stage with a big performance into Sierra Nevada. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:03:50, an hour ago