Cycling

La Vuelta Stage 18 highlights: Rigoberto Uran outlasts breakaway rivals as Remco Evenepoel stays in red

It was a day for the breakaway as Rigoberto Uran won Stage 17 at La Vuelta as Remco Evenepoel rolled across the line with chief rival Enric Mas to preserve his lead in the general classification. Just four days stand between Evenepoel and a maiden Grand Tour title – a challenge that became significantly easier with news of Primoz Roglic’s withdrawal ahead of Wednesday’s stage.

00:03:24, 8 minutes ago