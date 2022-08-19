Adam Blythe joked about being annoyed at how dominant Jumbo-Visma are threatening to be after the team signed Wilco Kelderman and Dylan van Baarle for 2023 and beyond.

Kelderman finished fifth in the 2021 Tour de France and third in the 2020 Giro d'Italia, while Van Baarle secured stunning victories at Paris-Roubaix this year and at Dwars door Vlaanderen in the last campaign.

Ad

Cycling Carapaz to leave Ineos and join EF Education for 2023 season 5 HOURS AGO

Speaking on Eurosport prior to the start of the Stage 1 team time trial at La Vuelta, Blythe gave his reaction to the pair of signings and said with a smile that the Dutch team were "annoying" him with how good they are and the riders they continue to add.

"I think the pressure is going to be on from start to finish no matter where they are," Blythe said of Jumbo-Visma.

"But definitely, being here [the Netherlands], they will want to just win everything, as much as they possibly can.

"They will just want to clean up. But the way that team have been going since the start of the year, they will just want to carry that all the way now until they get to the end of the season.

"If they can do this [win La Vuelta] with Primoz, it has got to be one of the best seasons of any team ever, really.

'I'm here, I'm ready' - Roglic says he is fully prepared for La Vuelta

"I love Jumbo-Visma, but they are annoying me now with how good the riders have been in that team!" Blythe joked.

"Do you know what I mean? You have got Dylan van Baarle, you have got Wout van Aert in there as well.

"It is just getting stronger and stronger now. It is like Ineos in 2014 when they just got all the best riders in."

Dan Lloyd added: "There have been three announcements in one day with Richard Carapaz leaving Ineos and Wilco Kelderman and Dylan van Baarle going to Jumbo-Visma.

"It is very interesting all three announcements being made at the start of La Vuelta and all three riders are competing for their current teams."

- - -

Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Vuelta a España 'I'm here. I'm ready' - Roglic defiant ahead of title defence on return from injury A DAY AGO