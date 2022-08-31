La Vuelta 2022 Stage 11 LIVE: Can Pedersen get his win as focus fleetingly shifts to the sprinters?
Vuelta a España
Stage 11 | Flat | men | 31.08.2022
Live
In Progress
Alhama de MurciaCabo de Gata
- Peloton+1:44
- Head of race3 Riders
15:20
64KM TO GO: ALAPHILIPPE CRASHES ON THE SAME CORNER
Oh no! The world champion is down! And this doesn't look good. Julian Alaphilippe is clutching his shoulder and seems to be in considerable pain. This could be the end of his race - a terrible blow for himself, not to mention his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team and Remco Evenepoel too. We haven't seen what happened yet - just the aftermath.
15:19
64KM TO GO: CRASH! REPA HITS THE DECK ON TIGHT CORNER
The Czech rider form the breakaway had taken a tumble. The road must be quite slippery because Bol also locks up and needs to straighten himself as he enters that bend.
15:14
66KM TO GO: GAP GROWS OUT AGAIN
The three leaders have made the most of these rolling roads to stretch out their lead again to 2'15". There is still next to no chance that they will keep the peloton at bay ahead of today's finish - that would take some severe bungling on the part of the teams of the sprinters.
15:04
72KM TO GO: VAN POPPEL TRYING TO KEEP POSITIVE
Speaking to the Vuelta's official website this morning, the Bora-Hansgrohe rider said - and I think some of this must have been somewhat lost in translation because it doesn't make 100% sense, if I'm honest: “It’s really tough that he’s not there. I’m really disappointed but we need to be positive and let’s try with me now. No [we don’t race the same]. We don’t pull today, otherwise we would have gone full gas and we would have been the favourites. That’s a different story. It’s hard, I’m really disappointed because finally Sam was back and I could deliver him really well and now he’s home. We try to switch to a positive side and now we go with me.”
15:02
75KM TO GO: SPRINTERS' TEAMS COMBINE ON THE FRONT
We're onto some rolling roads now with a few lumps and bumps alongside the coast. Bora-Hansgrohe have sent a man onto the front alongside individual riders from BikeExchange-Jayco, Arkea-Samsic and Trek-Segafredo, while Alpecin-Deceuninck take a little break. The pace is very slow - well down on the expected average - and the gap for the three leaders is back up to two minutes.
14:55
78KM TO GO: VAN POPPEL TO PERFORM IN BENNETT'S ABSENCE?
With Sam Bennett having packed his bags, the door opens for the Irishman's lead-out man at Bora-Hansgrohe - Danny van Poppel. The Dutchman is Adam Blythe's pick for the win today. Asked how close he will go today by Carlton Kirby, Blythe said: "Close. I do hope we see Danny right at the front of today's stage. He did a great performance [for Bennett] in the earlier sprint stages and Danny's a man who can move through the peloton and put himself in a good position. And today will be all about that coming into the finish. There'll be a little bit of crosswinds coming from the sea and I think this stage definitely suits Dan down to the ground in terms of how the sprint can go for him."
14:31
90KM TO GO: GAP CONTINUES TO DROP
The riders have just passed through the seaside resort of Garrucha with the leading trio's advantage down to 1'25". A reminder of the men out ahead: Vojcech Repa (Kern Pharma), Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH). Alpecin-Deceuninck, meanwhile, are doing the lion's share of the tempo-setting in the pack, paving the way for their man Tim Merlier, who has yet to pick up a win on this race.
14:17
95KM TO GO: EVENEPOEL THE BIGGEST THREAT TO PEDERSEN'S GREEN JERSEY
The withdrawal of double stage winner Sam Bennett has made it a rather lop-sided battle for green, with Mads Pedersen being deprived of his nearest challenger. The Dane is on 147pts and his nearest challenger now is the man in red, Remco Evenepoel, who is on 85pts - four points more than Spain's Marc Soler. Pedersen will hope to add points both at the intermediate sprint - which comes 10km from the finish today - and the finish itself. But he'll be most motivated to simply take a maiden Vuelta stage win.
14:09
103KM TO GO: SMALL SPLITS IN PELOTON
With the gap coming down to two minutes, there are some small splits in the pack after it passes through a feed zone then a litter zone. It's all strung out and there are a couple of groups off the back, but it's nothing serious and it's bound to regroup again once those riders who picked up musettes and bidons bridge over. The wind has got up, though, which could be worth monitoring.
13:55
110KM TO GO: COVID CLAIMS OVER 10% OF THE PELOTON
So far, 21 riders have packed their bags because of positive tests for Covid - that's 11.5% of the initial 182 riders who started this race in Utrecht. It's quite a staggering number given there were only two Covid-related withdrawals at the Giro, and 17 at the Tour. After all, we are only halfway through this Vuelta...
13:48
120KM TO GO: TEMPERATURE RISING AS THE RIDERS HEAD SOUTH
The riders have gone over a small hill which was followed by a zippy descent that dropped 200m from the plateau along which they rode since the start. The gap has remained in a similar state - just under the three-minute mark. The temperature is now 31 degrees, which is slightly warmer than the start.
13:29
135KM TO GO: DID YOU KNOW HE USED TO BE AN ICE HOCKEY PLAYER?
Primoz Roglic being a former ski jumper has become something of a meme by now, but many of you may not know - or even give a puck - that Vojtech Repa, the Czech rider in today's breakaway, used to be an ice hockey player. The 22-year-old also finished 5th in this year's Tour of Slovenia, so he's not a bad prospect on two wheels. Here he is, second in line, in the break - sandwiched between Jetse Bol and Joan Bou. Their advantage is still around the 2'45" mark.
Image credit: Getty Images
13:20
13:12
13:02
150KM TO GO: GAP DROPS TO THREE MINUTES
The leaders covered 39.6km in the opening hour today, which played out on a gradual false flat until the 30km mark after which the gradient was ever so slightly downhill. There are some climbs along the route today but nothing too spicy and nothing to merit categorisation, so there'll be no change in the KOM standings. Double stage winner Jay Vine is the current man in polka dots after his exploits - with Alpecin-Deceuninck team-mates Robert Stannard and Jimmy Janssens also occupying the second and third places in that sub-competition.
12:44
160KM TO GO: BOL THE MOST EXPERIENCED OF THE ESCAPEES
While the Czech Republic's Vojtech Repa is riding his first Grand Tour and Spain's Joan Bou his second Vuelta, Dutchman Jetse Bol is an old-hand when it comes to this race, which is he riding for the sixth time. A regular fixture in breakaways, 32-year-old Bol's stand-out moment in the Vuelta came in 2019 when he finished second behind Burgos-BH team-mate Angel Madrazo in the fifth stage to the Observatorio Astrofisico de Javalambre. Bol's best result in this Vuelta has been 26th in Stage 7 to Cistierna while he was in the breakaway on Stage 2 to Utrecht. The best result from Bou, 25, is 32nd and for Repa, 22, it's 39th.
12:36
165KM TO GO: PELOTON KEEP TRIO ON A FOUR-MINUTE LEASH
BikeExchange-Jayco are the latest team to come to the front to help keep this move in check. They are working for their man Kaden Groves. A win would be a morale boost for the Australian relegration-threatened outfit on the day they lost fifth-place Simon Yates to Covid.
12:19
175KM TO GO: TREK, ALPECIN AND ARKEA ON THE FRONT OF THE PELOTON
The teams of the remaining sprinters have come to the front to keep this breakaway in check and their gap around the four-minute mark. It's the Alpecin-Deceuninck team of Tim Merlier who blink first, but they're soon helped out by Mads Pedersen's Trek-Segafredo and Dan McLay's Arkea-Samsic. With double stage winner Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) withdrawing yesterday because of Covid, the door has been opened for other fast men to get on the score sheet. The three above are probably the quickest men left in the pack, so take your pick... Kaden Groves of BikeExchange-Jayco and Pascal Ackermann of UAE Team Emirates will also be keen to get in the mix.
12:16
REMINDER OF THE DAY'S COVID WITHDRAWALS
Five riders - including Simon Yates and Pavel Sivakov - have left the race this morning because of positive lateral flow tests. Also heading home are Kern Pharma trio Hector Carretero, Pau Miquel and Roger Adria. With the 2018 champion Yates and Sivakob packing their bags, Juan Ayuso moves back into fifth place, Tao Geoghegan Hart rises to eighth, and Ben O'Connor and Thymen Arensman enter the top 10. More information below...
Vuelta rocked as top-10 GC riders Yates and Sivakov both withdraw with Covid
12:05
185KM TO GO: ALREADY FOUR MINUTES FOR TRIO
Some days it can take hours for the day's break to form. Today it took a matter of metres - and already, after 6km of racing, the gap is pushing four minutes. Each of these riders are well over an hour down on Remco Evenepoel in the standings - and none are sprinters of note - and so it's no surprise that there's little response to their collective gung-ho start to this long, flat schlep south towards the Costa Blanca.