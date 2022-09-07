La Vuelta 2022 Stage 17 LIVE: Race heads towards uphill finish without Roglic
Vuelta a España
Stage 17 | Semi mountain | men | 07.09.2022
Live
In Progress
AracenaMonasterio de Tentudía
- Peloton
12:33
154KM TO GO: MULLEN THE NEXT RIDER TO HAVE A POP
Ireland's Ryan Mullen (Bora-Hansgrohe) has zipped clear of the peloton to open up a 10-second lead. It's a fast start to the stage because it's largely downhill to the foot of the first uncategorised climb, which will make it hard for a breakaway to establish itself.
12:29
TODAY'S JERSEY WEARERS AT THE START
A reminder that Juan Ayuso is in white, Jay Vine in polka dots, Remco Evenepoel in red and Mads Pedersen in green. Ayuso, the youngest rider in the race, won't turn 20 until five days after the end of this Vuelta. He is in white because Evenepoel, who also qualifies for the youth standings as a 22-year-old, is the race leader. None of the classifications should change today because Pedersen now has a 220-point lead in the green standings and Vine is 29pts clear of Richard Carapaz with only 5 KOM points up for grabs at the finish.
12:25
160KM TO GO: DE GENDT CAUGHT BY PELOTON
It's been five years since the Belgian's first and last Vuelta stage win but he'll need to go again if he wants to end that run today: De Gendt is caught after his brief foray off the front. The mercury is pushing 27 degrees for this last stage start in Andalusia.
12:20
162.3KM TO GO: STAGE 17 UNDER WAY WITH A DE GENDT ATTACK
The flag goes down and almost instantly there's an attack from Thomas De Gendt, who represents just over 33% of the remaining Lotto Soudal riders left in this race. The Belgian breakaway specialist has been quiet for a few days and the parcours today does suit his strengths - provided he can get away with the right blend of rider.
12:15
THREE WITHDRAWALS AHEAD OF TODAY'S STAGE
Roglic is not the only rider ruled out of La Vuelta today: Italy's Filippo Conca (Lotto Soudal) and Frenchman Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) are also non-starters. That puts Lotto Soudal down to just three riders... Just 139 riders remaining in this race, from a total of 182 who rolled down the ramp in Utrecht.
12:10
STAGE 17: ARACENA – MONASTERIO DE TENTUDIA, 162.3KM (UPHILL FINALE)
The official site describes this one as ‘flat’ which is a bit like saying the Angliru is a sprint. While there are no categorised climbs before the final Cat.2 rise to the finish, there’s 2,000m of altitude gain along the way in the sweltering Extremadura region before the ascent to the Monasterio de Tentudia which, while only 5% over 10km includes some double-digit segments as well as a short downhill section which skewers the stats somewhat. Not for the sprinters.
La Vuelta Stage 17 profile and route map: Aracena - Monasterio de Tentudia
12:05
EVENEPOEL NOW OVER TWO MINUTES CLEAR OF HIS NEAREST OPPONENT
Remco Evenepoel signalled a puncture shortly after being distanced by Primoz Roglic in the finale yesterday - but as the incident occurred during the final 3km, he was eventually given the same time as the chasing pack. Roglic's eight-second swing saw him reduce the lead to 1'26" but the Slovenian's withdrawal this morning means Enric Mas is no the Belgian's closest challenger, 2'01" down, with another Spaniard, Juan Ayuso, up to third place at 4'49".
12:00
ROGLIC RULED OUT AHEAD OF STAGE 17 FOLLOWING CRASH
The news we all dreaded was delivered this morning with confirmation from Jumbo-Visma that Primoz Roglic will not take to the start of today's stage. The Slovenian crashed badly on the home straight yesterday after his attack on the ramped finale forced a split and put pressure on the red jersey of Remco Evenepoel, who eventually conceded eight seconds following an entirely separate puncture controversy...
