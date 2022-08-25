La Vuelta 2022 Stage 6 LIVE - Will first summit finish see a sixth leader of the race?
Vuelta a España
Stage 6 | Mountain | men | 25.08.2022
Live
In Progress
BilbaoPico Jano
- Peloton+4:37
- Head of race10 Riders
Advertisement
Ad
12:42
SCORES ON THE DOORS - POINTS COMPETITION
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) 127 points
Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) 118
Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) 47
Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) 34
Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Deceuninck) 34
Dan McClay (Team Arkéa Samsic) 34
Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) 118
Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) 47
Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) 34
Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Deceuninck) 34
Dan McClay (Team Arkéa Samsic) 34
Yesterday didn't make much difference to the very top of the leaderboard, although Marc Soler's stage win shot him up to 3rd in the standings. There's a maximum of 40 points on offer today, split evenly between the late-positioned intermediate and the finishline.
12:39
141KM TO GO - GAP STABILISES AT 4 MINUTES
That seems to be all Groupama FDJ, working on the front of the peloton, as you'd expect, are prepared to permit them. Both groups are up and over the first climb and there's now about 25km of relatively level playing field before the first categorised ascent.
12:27
SCORES ON THE DOORS - MOUNTAINS COMPETITION
Langellotti had a very good day at the office yesterday, climbing into the blue polka dots with 13 points. None of the top five riders are in the break, and there is a maximum of 25 points on offer today.
Langellotti had a very good day at the office yesterday, climbing into the blue polka dots with 13 points. None of the top five riders are in the break, and there is a maximum of 25 points on offer today.
Victor Langellotti (Burgos-BH) 13 points
Roger Adria (Kern Pharma) 6
Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange-Jayco) 5
Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) 5
Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi) 5
Roger Adria (Kern Pharma) 6
Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange-Jayco) 5
Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) 5
Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi) 5
12:19
151KM TO GO - THE BREAK LEADS BY 3'35
12:17
FRED THE RED?
Speaking of Fred Wright, who currently holds the white jersey as best young rider, the question of the day is whether the South Londoner can take the two seconds he needs over Rudy Molard to become the sixth race leader of this year's Vuelta. That's assuming they can both hold off the approaches of the many other riders, who also wouldn't mind their day in red.
Given Molard finished 8th at Fleche Wallonne this year, I think it's a big ask, but wouldn't rule it out completely.
By the by, on the same day as Wright finished third in the Vuelta, his dad claimed an impressive podium spot in the derny race at Herne Hill Velodrome. Chapeau to Fred, Phil and the whole family Wright.
Wright claims ‘legs were almost too good’ after another near-miss
12:07
161KM TO GO - 2 MINUTES THE GAP
The upwards roads are working to their advantage and ten have made good progress since they broke free. The first categorised climb is not for another 50km, but much closer is an uncategorised lump at Valle de Villaverde, which is about 5km in length.
11:55
171KM TO GO - TEN GO ON THE ATTACK
And it looks like a pretty acceptable group, I'd say. The best placed overall is Jan Bakelants at 5'02, just under a minute behind Primoz Roglic. I can't see the peloton having a problem with this little lot
And it looks like a pretty acceptable group, I'd say. The best placed overall is Jan Bakelants at 5'02, just under a minute behind Primoz Roglic. I can't see the peloton having a problem with this little lot
Rubén Fernandez (Cofidis)
Mark Padun (EF Education-EasyPost)
Jan Bakelants (Intermarche-Wanty Gobert)
Nelson Oliveira (Movistar)
Fausto Masnada (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl)
Kaden Groves (BikeExchange Jayco)
Marco Brenner (Team DSM)
Dario Cataldo (Trek-Segafredo)
Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin Deceuninck)
Mikel Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
Mark Padun (EF Education-EasyPost)
Jan Bakelants (Intermarche-Wanty Gobert)
Nelson Oliveira (Movistar)
Fausto Masnada (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl)
Kaden Groves (BikeExchange Jayco)
Marco Brenner (Team DSM)
Dario Cataldo (Trek-Segafredo)
Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin Deceuninck)
Mikel Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
11:50
VALUABLE ADVICE FROM FELIX FOR FRED
With how close he came to a big win - on multiple occasions - at the Tour de France, and then yesterday, Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious) has the nearly man of the summer. That win will come, says Felix Lowe, and he shouldn't change a thing.
With how close he came to a big win - on multiple occasions - at the Tour de France, and then yesterday, Fred Wright (Bahrain-Victorious) has the nearly man of the summer. That win will come, says Felix Lowe, and he shouldn't change a thing.
"Keep riding with the aforementioned charisma, verve and panache, and that elusive stage win will come sooner rather than later. Given the form you're in and the opportunities you keep carving out for yourself, plus the good humour and upbeat mentality you retain in the face of such disappointment, it would be almost inconceivable for you to leave this Vuelta empty handed.
So, go again. Keep turning the pedals and pushing on. And given your position just two seconds off the race summit, you may well even find yourself swapping the white jersey for that red jersey later this week, too."
Opinion: Keep chipping away and Fred Wright’s big win will come
11:40
181.2KM TO GO - AND THEY'RE OFF
The first mountain stage of this year's race is underway. It promises to be a lively one. A lot of riders will want to get in the break, so don't expect this one to settle down any time soon. Local man Mikel Iturria (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is the first rider to go on the hunt, but he's soon brought back.
11:31
WELCOME TO STAGE 6 OF LA VUELTA
178 riders are under starters orders in Bilbao, heading for kilometre zero, where the flag will drop. That number is one less than finished yesterday's stage, due to the positive Covid test of Jan Hirt (Intermarche Wanty Gobert).
It's our first official mountains stage and our first true summit finish. The weather on the ground is a bearable 26 degrees but with a brutal humidity of 75%.
Two minutes to game time.
Image credit: Eurosport