Bilbao - Pico Jano

Vuelta a España
Stage 6 | Mountain | men | 25.08.2022
Not started
BilbaoPico Jano
General Standing

RidersTime
1
P. RoglicTeam Jumbo - Visma
11:50:59
2
S. KussTeam Jumbo - Visma
+13
3
E. HayterINEOS Grenadiers
+26
4
P. SivakovINEOS Grenadiers
+26
5
T. Geogheghan HartINEOS Grenadiers
+26
Current stage
BilbaoPico Jano
25/08
Stage 6 - 181.2KMStarts at 11:37
Next stage
CamargoCistierna
26/08
Stage 7 - 190KMStarts at 11:30

LIVE: Bilbao - Pico Jano

Vuelta a España - 25 August 2022

Follow the Vuelta a España Bilbao - Pico Jano stage live with Eurosport. Bilbao - Pico Jano starts at 11:37 on 25 August 2022.

Catch the latest cycling news and find Vuelta a España results, standings and routes. After Bilbao - Pico Jano is done, be sure to check out the full schedule of stages and get live updates for the next stage. You can also find a list of previous winners.

Follow Rui Costa, Mathieu van der Poel, Mark Cavendish and other key riders to see who is dominating this season. See the hottest cycling teams in action - Bora-Hansgrohe, Ineos Grenadiers and Cofidis to name a few.

Cycling fans can read breaking Vuelta a España news headlines, interviews, expert commentary, replays & highlights. Keep up with all of this season’s top events, including the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España.

Cycling fans can read breaking Vuelta a España news headlines, interviews, expert commentary, replays & highlights.