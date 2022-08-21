La Vuelta a Espana 2022, Stage 3 LIVE - Double bubble for Bennett, or will Dutch winds blow the bunch to bits?
13:05
140KM TO GO - MIKE WOODS CRASHES
We didn't see it, but we are shown the aftermath, with he and Israel Premier Tech team-mate Itamar Einhorn stopped and receiving medical attention. The Canadian seems to have a cut to his head, and will require him to have slightly more than a cursory inspection before he's allowed to resume racing.
12:59
ICYMI - PELOTON PAYS ITS RESPECTS
Before leaving Breda, the peloton stopped in a nice church with the four classification leaders, Mike Tennissen foremost of them, lighting candles. No-one's quite sure why but it was a very elegant ceremony.
I was actually in that very church in February 2019, when the Dutch depart, which was originally supposed to happen in 2020, was announced. If you think that affords me any particular insight into all of this, well, you're wrong.
Watch as Vuelta stops by church as riders light candles during Stage 3
12:56
150KM TO GO - BORA AT THE HEAD OF AFFAIRS
Sharing the effort to keep the breakaway under control, rather than leaving it all up to Alpecin Deceuninck, as they did yesterday. I think after Sam Bennett's impressive - and somewhat surprising - victory, his squad have a bit more confidence in him than they did.
The average speed of the race so far has been 47.4kph, putting them ahead of the fastest schedule.
12:36
160KM TO GO - THE PELOTON PUT A LID ON IT
Three minutes is the most this septet will be allowed today. Not huge crowds at the moment, as they roll through the town of Gilze, but they're all applauding very politely. It's not every day that a Grand Tour goes by.
'YOU NEED TO KEEP THE FOCUS AND BE CAREFUL' - PRIMOZ ROGLIC ON STAYING SAFE ON LA VUELTA A ESPANA ROUTES
Based on his history, gravity might well be Roglic's most dangerous adversary over the next three weeks. You also hope that his team do a better job of looking after him than they have in the past.
'You need to keep the focus and be careful' - Roglic on staying safe on Vuelta routes
12:24
173KM TO GO - THE BREAK LEADS BY THREE MINUTES
And we've had our first crash of the day, involving Henri Vandenabeele (Team DSM) and Filippo Conca (Lotto Soudal) who both went down on a roundabout. Happily, both are back up and riding, which is more than can be said for Conca's team-mate, Steff Cras, who hit the deck in yesterday's finale and broke his elbow.
12:14
MIKE TEUNISSEN: THE GENTLEMAN IN RED
After finishing fourth yesterday, and taking over the race lead from his Jumbo Visma team-mate, Robert Gesink.
The top five overall after two stages:
1. Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) 4:14:14
2. Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) “
3. Sam Oomen (Jumbo-Visma) “
4. Primož Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) “
5. Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) “
Teunnissen told my colleague (and flatmate) on the ground in Breda, Andy McGrath, that he will “quite certainly” not contest today's sprint and instead be trying to keep the jersey in the team.
12:08
183KM TO GO - SEVEN RIDERS UP THE ROAD
Led by the road captain of the breakaway himself, Thomas de Gendt (Lotto Soudal).
The riders with him, in GC order, are:
Pau Miquel (Equipo Kern Pharma) GC +57 seconds
Julius van den Berg (EF Education Easy Post) +1’21
Jan Bakelants (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) +1’25
Ander Okamika (Burgos BH) +1’58
Jose Herrada (Cofidis) +2’11
Mikel Iturria (Euskaltel - Euskadi) +2’28
They lead the bunch by 1'10, which means Miquel is the virtual leader of the Vuelta.
TDG is 4'58 behind the red jersey, which tells us he deliberately lost time yesterday, in anticipation of just this scenario.
11:54
193KM TO GO - GO GO
Or ga ga ga, as they say in Dutch. Google translate is going to get a workout today, I can tell you.
As Javier Guillen waves the red starters flag, the first rider to the fore is the aforementioned Julius van den Berg, with a Burgos BH rider right on his wheel.
Is it going to be a big battle for the break, or a gentle transition? Will we have a fast race for home, or a sedate saunter through the lowlands. They've certainly got flights to catch.
11:40
NEUTRALISED START - THOMAS DE GENDT LOOMING
As the peloton is led towards kilometre zero, the Belgian stage hunter is right on the bumper of the race director's car. Not entirely sure this is a stage that suits him containing, as it does, practically negative metres of elevation, but he doesn't like to be bored, so I wouldn't put it past him to go for a little leg-stretcher.
11:33
BUENOS DIAS, GOEDEMORGEN
And welcome to live coversage of the Vuelta 2022, Stage 3. It's the final day of our Dutch Grand Partidas, and we're in Breda, in the North Brabant province of the Netherlands, south of the country and close to the Belgian border.
Today's course is a single loop that heads west out of town, before turning south, straying briefly into Belgium, returning East and heading back into Breda. The course, as you'd expect, is as flat as a Dutch pancake, though it does contain a single speed bump sprint point for someone. We're nigh on certain to see Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) heading up the road in the hope of keeping the spotty blue jersey on his back.
Image credit: Eurosport