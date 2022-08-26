La Vuelta 2022 Stage 7 LIVE: Remco Evenepoel in red for day in the medium mountains
Vuelta a España
Stage 7 | Semi mountain | men | 26.08.2022
Live
In Progress
CamargoCistierna
- Peloton+2:50
- Head of race5 Riders
Advertisement
Ad
14:39
69KM TO GO: TREK SHEDDING NUMBERS, PEDERSEN POISED
Their pacing has strung out the peloton and dropped some big-name sprinters - but Trek are losing bodies and also remain 2'55" behind the five leaders. Juanpe Lopez and Kenny Elissonde have been doing the damage but the Frenchman looks to have popped and it's just the Spaniard now who is gurning his way on the front with an Euskaltel rider on his wheel. Pedersen then rides with team-mate Dario Cataldo behind. The Dane clearly wants to go harder but he risks losing his entire team. It's a delicate balancing act.
14:31
73KM TO GO: CHRIS FROOME DROPPED
The two-time Vuelta champion showed signs of returning to form in the Tour in July but he's been off the pace in this Vuelta after recovering from Covid. The British rider is already well down on GC and he's just been distanced by the pack thanks to this infernal pace being set by Trek-Segafredo. It's a double whammy for Israel-Premier Tech because they soon after lose Omar Goldstein from the break. So, we're down to five leaders now with a gap of 2'50" on the strung-out peloton with 9km of this climb still to go.
14:26
75KM TO GO: FIRST MERLIER, THEN ACKERMANN POPS
Trek continue to reap the rewards of smashing this climb to smithereens. Pascal Ackermann (UAE Team Emirates) is the next fast-man off the back, so Mads Pedersen is getting rid of his opponents for the final sprint, should it come to that. Sam Bennett, the man in green who replaced Ackermann at Bora-Hansgrohe, is still there and he'll be a threat for the Dane, while Kaden Groves clearly feels strong for his BikeExchange-Jayco team are also heavily present near the front.
14:22
76KM TO GO: ARE EVENEPOEL AND QUICK-STEP STRONG ENOUGH?
Before today's stage, the Breakaway crew discussed the credentials of Remco Evenepoel and Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl holding onto the red jersey all the way to Madrid. It's going to be tough for the young Belgian, still very much unproven over three weeks. Although this Vuelta - without the usual double-digit ramps we've become accustomed to - does suit his strengths...
Does Evenepoel have a strong enough team to stay in red?
14:16
79KM TO GO: MERLIER THE FIRST SPRINTER TO BE DISTANCED
And this is exactly what Trek-Segafredo are trying to do here - jettison as many of Pedersen's rivals while reeling in the breakaway. So far they're succeeding on both fronts: Belgian champion Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Deceninck) has been dropped while the six leaders are now only 2'55" ahead.
14:10
82KM TO GO: TREK, QUICK-STEP AND BIKEEXCHANGE LEAD THE CHASE
Tempo on the front of the peloton is being stared out between Trek-Segafredo, Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl and BikeExchange-Jayco - although it's primarily the Trek teammates of Mads Pedersen who are dictating play. They have slashed the gap to three minutes.
14:00
86KM TO GO: IT'S TIME TO CLIMB - PUERTO DE SAN GLORIO
The breakaway has finally started the day's major test - a 22.4km Cat.1 ascent that rises to 1,603m with an average gradient of 5.5%. There will be 10 KOM points up for grabs over the top so we won't see a change in the polka dot jersey standings, which is being led by the Monaco rider Victor Langellotti (Burgos-BH) on 13pts. Jay Vine moved into second place on 11pts yesterday. The gap is down to 3'30" for the six leaders.
13:45
100KM TO GO: GAP COMING DOWN FOR SIX LEADERS
It was up to 4'20" but now the advantage of the six escapees is down to 3'40" as they continue their slog towards the foot of the only categorised test of the day. Here's a photo of our breakaway from earlier in the stage. A reminder of their names: Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), Harry Sweeny (Lotto Soudal), Jesus Herrada (Codifis), Omer Goldstein (Israel-Premier Tech), Samuele Battistella (Astana-Qazaqstan) and Jimmy Janssens (Alpecin-Deceuninck).
Image credit: Getty Images
13:40
105KM TO GO: JAY VINE TAKING EACH DAY AS IT COMES
We spoke to yesterday's stage winner this morning about his breakthrough win and targets for the rest of the race. The Australian rose 40 places to 37th on GC with his victory on the Pico Jano but he's still 8'06" down on Evenepoel in the standings.
‘You’re only as good as your last race!’ – Vine on ‘unreal’ victory and rest of La Vuelta
13:34
110KM TO GO: LOVELY PICTURE OF REMCO IN RED
This snap has just dropped on the wires showing the new leader of the Vuelta looking resplendent in his red jersey. If Evenepoel loses the red and we have a seventh different rider in the lead this evening, it will be the first time in Grand Tour history that we have seven different leaders after the opening seven stages.
Image credit: Getty Images
13:15
125KM TO GO: HERRADA THE ONLY PREVIOUS STAGE WINNER
Of the six riders in the break, only one has won a stage before on La Vuelta: Jesus Herrada in 2019. Fred Wright came close two days ago when he took third place in Bilbao. Harry Sweeny's best finish is 17th, Omer Goldstein 48th, Samuele Battistella 74th, and Jimmy Janssens 106th. Their advantage is up to 4'20" now as they come within 40km of the day's big test, the Cat.1 ascent of the Puerto de San Glorio.
13:05
GEOGHEGAN HART NOT WORRYING ABOUT EVENEPOEL JUST YET
We spoke to the 2020 Giro d'Italia winner this morning and he rolled out the old mantra of a Grand Tour being a marathon not a sprint. By stressing that the race will be won in the second half, not the first, was there a slight dig at the Belgian leader's current record in Grand Tours, Evenepoel having never finished one? Perhaps. While Richard Carapaz dropped to almost three minutes down on Evenepoel yesterday, Ineos Grenadiers have three riders in the top 10 - Pavel Sivakov, Carlos Rodriguez and Geoghegan Hart.
‘Grand Tours are more about the second half’ - Geoghegan Hart plays down Evenepoel’s La Vuelta lead
12:55
130KM TO GO: FOUR MINUTES NOW FOR THE SIX LEADERS
Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana-Qazaqstan) hit the deck a little earlier but is back on his bike. Fred Wright and his fellow escapees are making the most of a succession of small climbs before the gradual rise towards the foot of today's major test - they're now four minutes clear of the pack.
12:50
MADS PEDERSEN MOTIVATED FOR TODAY'S STAGE
The Dane finished second on three consecutive occasions between Stage 2 and Stage 4 and he clearly believes he can go one better today. The Trek-Segafredo rider told the Vuelta's official site this morning: "Yes, it’s a stage I want to try and win, we’re aiming to finally make it happen. Today is not a breakaway day, it’s another bunch sprint and we’re still aiming for it. The green jersey is a goal. We’re still on the same points as three days ago, so nothing changed here." Not a breakaway day, eh, Mads? Let's see if that's the case, because the gap is growing...
12:45
138KM TO GO: STILL THREE MINUTES FOR OUR SIX LEADERS
The break has reached the top of a small uncategorised climb with their lead of 3'10" intact. A reminder that Fred Wright is the best placed on GC at 21'57" so none of the six are a threat to Evenepoel's red jersey. Today was the fourth fastest opening hour of racing so far in this year's Vuelta, the riders covering 46.1km. The record was back in Stage 5 where they covered 50.4km. British duo Wright and Sweeney were in the breakaway then, too, which perhaps exemplifies the fine Great British work ethic, or something like that.
12:43
REMCO LOOKING TO KEEP TABS ON RIVALS AHEAD OF TIME TRIAL
We spoke to the Belgian this morning and he said his aim now is to avoid losing any time to any of his rivals between now and Tuesday's time trial to Alicante, for which he will be the favourite. It's a big ask given we have two summit finishes over the weekend. But the 23-year-old clearly has good legs right now - and he has won 13 out of 15 stage races in which he has worn the leader's jersey. That said, he has never led a Grand Tour before, never finished one either. The jury is still out. But so far, so good for the, ahem, new Eddy Merckx...
Evenepoel already looking to ‘keep the same margin’ to his rivals going into Tuesday’s time trial
12:32
SIX-MAN BREAKAWAY'S LEAD GROWS TO THREE MINUTES AFTER FIRST HOUR OF RACING
12:30
150KM TO GO: COULD THIS BE THE DAY FRED WRIGHT GETS HIS WIN?
The Londoner has come so close to a first pro win - both in the Tour and the Vuelta this summer. Wright struggled yesterday - didn't they all? - but has got himself back into the break two days after he came third in Bilbao and came within two seconds of taking the red jersey. The six-man move now has three minutes over the pack - but a lot will depend on the long ascent of the Puerto de San Glorio. Get over that with a decent lead and this break could go the distance. But if any of the sprinters are still in touch - I'm thinking primarily of Mads Pedersen here - then we could see a fierce fight all the way to the finish in Cistierna.
12:25
MATURE EVENEPOEL CAME OF AGE YESTERDAY. SHOULD ROGLIC BE WORRIED?
On the final climb of La Vuelta's Stage 6, Remco Evenepoel rode away from his rivals in a calm and measured fashion on Thursday. The Belgian superstar, who is more often spoken in terms of what he might achieve than what he has, did everything he had to take the red jersey, and no more. It shows, says Nick Christian, how far he's come in the last 12 months and is extra ominous if your name is Primoz Roglic...
Opinion: The impulsive Remco is no more – Roglic should be terrified
12:15
160KM TO GO: PELOTON LETS THE BREAK GO
It was touch and go for quite some time but it now appears that the peloton has given up the chase. Euskaltel clearly wanted to bring it back because they missed the move, but once they slipped back, the gap went above a minute. It's now approaching two minutes. And with Wright the best placed rider on GC - but over 20 minutes down on Evenepoel - Quick-Step have no inclination to lead the chase here.