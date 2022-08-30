La Vuelta 2022 Stage 10 ITT LIVE: Evenepoel eyes win in Alicante to strengthen hold on red
Vuelta a España
Stage 10 | Flat | men | 30.08.2022
ElcheAlicante
14:13
REMI CAVAGNA CURRENTLY THE KING IN ALICANTE
An average speed of 54kmph is more than enough to spirit the Frenchman into the hot seat at the finish. Cavagna comes home in a time of 34'18" which is a whopping 53 seconds faster than the previous target time set by Michael Hepburn.
Meanwhile, French champion Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) and Australia's Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers) have rolled down the ramp to get their TTs under way.
14:05
FROOME WELL DOWN AT THE FINISH
Chris Froome, meanwhile, comes home over three minutes down on a course which he would have won back in his heyday. It's hard to see where Froome goes from here. He seemed to have made some progress at the Tour, taking third place on Alpe d'Huez and pushing for a top 25 finish before withdrawing with Covid. The illness - or general fatigue - seems to have taken the wind from his sails, and Froome has very much been going through the motions in Spain. A stage win could change all that - and mark a key stepping stone in his rehabilitation - but it's not looking remotely likely.
14:05
NEW FASTEST TIME AT THE FINISH FOR HEPBURN
No sooner has Alex Kirsch (Trek-Segafredo) toppled Kelland O'Brien off his perch than the Australian Hepburn (BikeExchange-Jayco) came through in a time of 35'11" - 31 seconds quicker than the Luxembourg rider. It will be a short reign for Hepburn because Cavagna is due to arrive in around five minutes.
14:02
CAVAGNA QUICKEST AT SECOND CHECK
The Frenchman now leads at the 22km mark after coming through in 22'47" which is 33 seconds quicker than Michael Hepburn.
14:00
CAVAGNA AND PEDERSEN GOING STRONG
Frenchman Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) is the new fastest rider at the first check after coming through the 10.4km mark 22 seconds quicker than Hepburn. His time of 11'26" could well stand the test of time until later on today. Mads Pedersen, in the green skin suit, comes within six seconds of Cavagna's time so it will be interesting to see if the Dane from Trek-Segafredo keeps up the pressure over the next two thirds of this TT.
13:42
O'BRIEN SHATTERS JOHANSEN'S TIME TO MOVE INTO LEAD
The Australian Kelland O'Brien has just come home over a minute quicker than Johansen to set the new target time of 36'14" in Alicante. It will be interesting to see how long he can stay in the lead because three riders have since gone faster than O'Brien at the first intermediate check, including team-mate Michael Hepburn who went though seven seconds faster to set the new quickest time.
13:37
JOHANSEN SETS TARGET TIME AT THE FINISH
No surprise given his times at both intermediate checks. Denmark's Julius Johansen (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) is the rider currently in the hotseat with a time of 37'22" in Alicante - that's 22 seconds quicker than Mullen. It's fair to say Remco Evenepoel will probably eat around five minutes into that, even if he has to wear a regulation red skin suit and not a made-to-measure tailored offering from his team...
13:27
GOOD WEEK/BAD WEEK: WHO'S UP AND WHO'S DOWN AFTER 9 STAGES?
For some teams and riders it's been a memorable start to the final Grand Tour of the season, while others have had a Weston-Super that they'll want to put behind them. From Remco Evenepoel and Jay Vine, to Richard Carapaz and Alejandro Valverde, Nick Christian picks out the biggest winners and sorest losers from the first week of La Vuelta. Click below to continue reading the rest day round-up while you're waiting for the big guns to get going today. Live TV coverage of today's TT, meanwhile, is about to kick off on Eurosport, GCN and discovery+.
Good week/Bad week: Who's up and who's down after the first nine stages of La Vuelta
13:25
JULIUS JOHANSEN LEADING AT THE SECOND CHECK
The Danish rider is the fastest so far from a handful of riders who have gone through the second intermediate check at 22km. His time of 24'34" is 14 seconds quicker than Ireland's Ryan Mullen of Bora-Hansgrohe.
13:22
KELLAND O'BRIEN QUICKEST AT FIRST CHECK
The Australian from BikeExchange-Jayco has the current fastest time at the 10.4km check which he passed through in 11'55" - 15 seconds quicker than Johansen, the previous leader.
13:17
SAM BENNETT ANOTHER NON-STARTER
The Irishman won both sprint stages in the Netherlands and enjoyed a stint in the green jersey - but his return to Grand Tour racing comes to a premature end. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider was due to start today's TT but did not turn up for his slot at 13:09. Given tomorrow presents another chance for the sprinters, it's safe to assume that was not a scheduled withdrawal for Bennett. Nothing as yet on Bora's Twitter feed but it looks like Covid has claimed another victim.
13:16
START TIMES OF NOTE
Here are some names to keep a look out for, with their start times noted - UK time:
- Chris Froome - 13:26
- Remi Cavagna - 13:35
- Luke Durbridge - 13:54
- Rohan Dennis - 14:20
- Vincenzo Nibali - 14:43
- Simon Yates - 15:45
- Primoz Roglic - 15:51
- Enric Mas - 15:53
- Remco Evenepoel - 15:55
13:08
TWO INTERMEDIATE TIME CHECKS ON TODAY'S 30.9KM COURSE
They come at the 10.4km mark and at 22km. Of the four riders to go through the first check so far, it's Julius Johansen (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) who has set the early target time of 12'10".
13:00
HAYTER AND AFFINI WITHDRAWALS A BIG BLOW FOR INEOS AND JUMBO
Ethan Hayter would have been one of the favourites for today's stage and his withdrawal will be hamper team-mate Carlos Rodriguez's bid to make the podium in Madrid. Likewise, Edoardo Affini, a former U23 European TT champion, would have been in the mix today. His departure means Jumbo-Visma are down to just six riders following the earlier withdrawal of Sepp Kuss. Roglic's support is getting thinner and thinner...
Hayter abandons La Vuelta due to COVID-19
12:57
SEVEN NON-STARTERS TODAY
Covid shows no signs of abating and we have five riders who will not start today's TT because of the illness - even if some teams respect their riders' privacy by not officially declaring Covid as the reason behind their absence. Today's DNSs are:
- Mathias Norsgaard (Movistar)
- Jarrad Drizners (Lotto Soudal)
- Harry Sweeny (Lotto Soudal)
- Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma)
- Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers)
- Jose Herrada (Cofidis)
- Floris de Tier (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
12:53
STAGE 10 IS UNDER WAY: VAN POPPEL ROLLS DOWN THE RAMP
Today's first rider has started his individual race against the clock. It's the Dutchman Boy van Poppel of Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert, whose teammate Louis Meintjes picked up a maiden Grand Tour stage win on Sunday. The riders will start at one-minute intervals until we get to the later runners, who will be split by two-minute intervals.
12:50
STAGE 10: ELCHE – ALICANTE, 30.9KM (ITT)
The second full week of the race gets under way with this pan-flat time trial that suits the pure specialists. With long straights, fewer than 10 turns, and a negative altitude gain, this will be a fast course where the time losses could be quite large for the pure climbers and mountain goats. An exposed section along the Levante coast could be windy and slightly problematic.
La Vuelta Stage 10 profile and route map: Elche – Alicante (ITT)
12:45
ROGLIC HOPING TO KEEP WINNING TT RUN IN VUELTA GOING
The big obstacle for Remco Evenepoel today will be the Slovenian Primoz Roglic, who has not lost a time trial on the Vuelta since making his debut in the race in 2019. With four wins in four, Roglic will be hoping a fifth win can revive his hopes of a fourth consecutive Vuelta crown, which took a blow over the weekend with his Belgian rival's commanding performances in the Asturias mountains.
Image credit: Getty Images
12:40
GOOD AFTERNOON, CYCLING FANS - READY FOR SOME TIME TRIAL ACTION?
Hola, que tal? Enjoyed your day of rest? The remaining riders at this Vuelta certainly did. And for the majority of them, today's 30.9km time trial from Elche to Alicante will offer another opportunity to take things easy ahead of the tests to come. But not Remco Evenepoel: the race leader is favourite to win today's race against the clock and will look to strengthen his grip on this Vuelta by picking up a maiden Grand Tour stage win in red.
Image credit: Getty Images