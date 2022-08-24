La Vuelta 2022: Lumpy course and dual ascent of final climb in Bilbao awaits Roglic in red for Stage 5
Vuelta a España
Stage 5 | Semi mountain | men | 24.08.2022
IrúnBilbao
15:25
35KM TO GO: BREAKAWAY BACK TOGETHER, MINUS THREE RIDERS
Craddock and Langellotti are reeled in by the break as they near the bottom of this long descent back into Bilbao. They have 1'50" over a chasing duo of Malecki and Delaplace, and 4'50" over the main pack. Rohan Dennis was tailed off after the summit after his big shift pulling on the front for Jumbo-Visma. Jake Stewart, who was dropped by the break, is back and working for his team-mate Rudy Molard, who is still the virtual red jersey on the road - but will face stiff opposition for that prize from Fred Wright, who trailed him by just four seconds on GC. First up, we have the small matter of the intermediate sprint.
15:19
43KM TO GO: CRADDOCK PIPS LANGELLOTTI TO THE SUMMIT
A late surge by the rider from Monaco almost sees the American caught before the line but Craddock holds on to pocket 5pts over the top with Langellotti settling for the 3pts that will nevertheless assure him the polka dot jersey provided he completes today's stage. The duo have around 10 seconds on the chasers, with the main pack - led by Jumbo, Bora, Ineos and UAE - now over four minutes back.
15:17
LAWSON CRADDOCK SOLOES CLEAR OF BREAKAWAY ON PENULTIMATE CLIMB
15:15
45KM TO GO: CRADDOCK GOES CLEAR ON ALTO DEL VIVERO
The Australian Lawson Craddock is the first rider to show his hand on this climb. He quickly opens up a decent gap over his fellow escapees and it's looking good for the BikeExchange-Jayco rider. Meanwhile, Jake Stewart and Anthony Delaplace are struggling to keep contact with the break.
15:13
46KM TO GO: JUMBO-VISMA SETTING THE TEMPO IN THE PELOTON
It's the Australian Rohan Dennis who upped the tempo for the chasing pack ahead of the climb, paving the way for his man in red Primoz Roglic. Up the road, with a gap of 3'30", the breakaway has dropped its first rider - the Pole Kamil Malecki of Lotto Soudal. Marc Soler has been setting the pace and piling on the hurt.
15:05
48KM TO GO: CAT.2 ALTO DEL VIVERO
Right, it's show time. The breakaway is onto the finish climb, which is tackled on two occasions. It's a 4.6km ascent at 8%. A few weeks ago the Alto del Vivero played host to Juan Ayuso's first pro win in the Circuito de Getxo race. It's also going to be the penultimate climb in the opening stage of the 2023 Tour de France, which is set to start in San Sebastian.
14:49
62KM TO GO: LANGELLOTTI CONSOLIDATES POLKA DOT JERSEY LEAD
The Burgos-BH rider edges clear of the breakaway and faces no opposition as he crests the summit of this climb, the Alto de Morga, to pocket another three points and move up to 9pts in the KOM standings. With just 10pts remaining today, he is very close to securing a trip to the podium to receive the polka dot jersey later this afternoon. Once again, it's the Spaniard Adria who is second over the top, so he moves onto 6pts and above Joan Bou, the current leader.
14:49
63KM TO GO: CRASH FOR JETSE BOL
We're not quite sure what happened there but one of the TV moto cameras caught the aftermath of a crash for the Dutchman from Burgos-BH. Bol seems okay and is quickly back on his steed once he picks up his sunglasses and rogue bidon that rolled across the road. It probably came after a touch of wheels towards the back of the peloton on this climb.
14:42
65KM TO GO: MARGINAL GAINS FOR JULIAN ALAPHILIPPE
The Frenchman tested his legs yesterday on the final climb of the day and, since then, it seems like he has decided to shave off his trademark goatee. Will that give the main in the rainbow jersey the edge today? I think it will take a bit more than losing some facial hair... although I expect Alaphilippe will take that on the chin.
14:34
70KM TO GO: CAT.3 ALTO DE MORGA
We're onto the third climb of the day, which is 8.6km long at a gentle 3.5%. The gap is now four minutes ovet the Jumbo-led main pack for our 18 leaders, who are: Vadim Pronskiy (Astana-Qazaqstan), Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious), Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education-EasyPost), Rudy Molard and Jake Stewart (both Groupama-FDJ), Julius Johansen (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Alessandro De Marchi and Daryl Impey (Israel-Premier Tech), Kamil Malecki (Lotto Soudal), Gregor Mühlberger (Movistar), Fausto Masnada (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange-Jayco), Nikias Arndt (Team DSM), Victor Langellotti (Burgos-BH), Roger Adria (Kern Pharma), Ibai Azurmendi (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Anthony Delaplace (Arkea-Samsic) and Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates).
14:30
74KM TO GO: LANGELLOTTI REELED IN BY BREAK
The rider from Monaco is back with the break after his brief cameo off the front when he kicked clear for those KOM points and pushed on during the descent. The gap is 3'35" over the peloton, on the back of which the green jersey of Sam Bennett has been struggling to hold on. Poor Bennett - he has another week of tough riding before he'll get a chance to add a third sprint win next Wednesday.
14:18
84KM TO GO: LANGELLOTTI THE VIRTUAL POLKA DOT JERSEY
The Monegasque rider is first over the top of the Bizkaia to double up his KOM haul. He crests the summit ahead of Spanish duo Adria and Azurmendi. That puts Langellotti onto 6pts and ahead of Joan Bou in the polka dot standings. Adria, meanwhile, is up to third on 4pts. The gap continues to grow to 3'40".
14:12
86KM TO GO: SOLER AND DE MARCHI JOIN THE LEADERS
De Marchi, who was dropped, and Soler, who has bridged over from the peloton, have caught the breakaway, which is back to 18 riders now. Their hap over the pack is three minutes now as they come within 1.5km of the summit of this climb.
14:09
88KM TO GO: CAT.3 BALCON DE BIZKAIA
We're quickly on to the second categorised climb of the day, which is 4.2km at 5.6%. The climb played host to a win from Michael Woods in 2018 ahead of Dylan Teuns and David de la Cruz - although on that day the finish was further up the mountain and the gradients far steeper. Soler, meanwhile, has caught De Marchi, the Italian perhaps feeling the pinch after being involved in the breakaway yesterday.
14:05
89KM TO GO: LANGELLOTTI POCKETS THE KOM POINTS
The first rider from Monaco to ride the Vuelta is the first rider over the summit of the Puerto de Gontzagarigana, pocketing 3pts ahead of Adria and Molard. Victor Langellotti was a late call up to the Burgos-BH team following a Covid positive to Angel Madrazo on the eve of the race.
14:01
92KM TO GO: RUDY MOLARD THE VIRTUAL RED JERSEY
The Frenchman is just 58 seconds down on the race summit in the general classification and that puts him in the virtual red jersey. Fred Wright is also in the mix - he's 1'02" down on GC. Meanwhile, here's what Primoz Roglic, the current red jersey had to say this morning...
Roglic ‘hungry for more’ success at Vuelta after taking red
13:58
93KM TO GO: SOLER TRYING TO BRIDGE OVER
Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) is trying to join the 17 leaders, who have dropped Hanninen after a crash (I think it was the Finn, not Muhlberger as I said earlier, who went into the barriers before the TV images kicked in). The Spaniard had a rotten day yesterday, shipping 14 minutes along with Chris Froome. Soler is 1'30" down on the break, who now have a gap of 2'15" over the pack.
13:55
95KM TO GO: IT'S TIME TO CLIMB
The breakaway is now onto the Cat.3 Puerto de Gontzagarigana (4.3km at 5.1%) with a gap now up to two minutes for these 18 riders. Daryl Impey (Israel-Premier Tech) is also there as well as those three chasers. Muhlberger is still in this move despite an unfortunate crash into the barriers on a zippy descent just ahead of the climb.
13:50
106KM TO GO: TRIO IN PURSUIT
Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education-EasyPost), Ibai Azurmendi (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Kamil Malecki (Lotto Soudal) have kicked clear of the pack in pursuit of the leaders.
13:48
BREAKAWAY FINALLY FORMS AHEAD OF FIRST CLIMB AFTER 70KM OF RACING