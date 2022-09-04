La Vuelta 2022 Stage 14 LIVE - Can Remco Evenepoel hang on to the red jersey on Sierra Nevada?
Vuelta a España
Stage 15 | Mountain | men | 04.09.2022
Live
In Progress
MartosSierra Nevada
- Peloton+5:30
- Head of race29 Riders
Advertisement
Ad
90KM TO GO - 5 MINUTES THE LEAD
Important caveat to the previous update: while the climb up to Sierra Nevada is not too punishing, the category one that precedes it, the Alto del Purche, is a bit of a brute. It contains plenty of opportunities for Remco's rivals to at least test him, if not take flight altogether.
100KM TO GO - THE QUESTION OF THE DAY: CAN REMCO HOLD ON?
As I said earlier, I'm more optimistic about his chances than most. All things considered, yesterday's timeloss, 52 seconds to Primoz Roglic, was pretty negligible. I'd barely call what happened to him a "crack." He knew he couldn't - and in particular shouldn't - blow himself up to hang on, and didn't. More importantly, the Sierra de la Pandera was a true climber's climb, far more suited to someone like Enric Mas (Movistar) whereas today, though long and high, is not actually too steep.
If Remco can handle the thin air, and he only needs to do so as well as his actual rivals, rather than the likes of Miguel Angel Lopez, who always does well here. If Evenepoel can survive the steeper earlier slopes, I think there's a reasonable chance he makes it to the end in close contact with Primoz.
As I said earlier, I'm more optimistic about his chances than most. All things considered, yesterday's timeloss, 52 seconds to Primoz Roglic, was pretty negligible. I'd barely call what happened to him a "crack." He knew he couldn't - and in particular shouldn't - blow himself up to hang on, and didn't. More importantly, the Sierra de la Pandera was a true climber's climb, far more suited to someone like Enric Mas (Movistar) whereas today, though long and high, is not actually too steep.
If Remco can handle the thin air, and he only needs to do so as well as his actual rivals, rather than the likes of Miguel Angel Lopez, who always does well here. If Evenepoel can survive the steeper earlier slopes, I think there's a reasonable chance he makes it to the end in close contact with Primoz.
Opinion: Courageous Evenepoel staring down the barrel of defeat in La Vuelta
110KM TO GO - GAP UP TO 4'30
And I'm not sure Quick Step are inclined to let it go much higher, but they also need to carefully marshal their limited resources over the inordinately difficult terrain that is to come towards the end of the stage. We actually have the better part of 60km of relatively relaxed road before that. Suggest they make the most of it.
13:14
CHRIS FROOME SURPRISED TO SEE EVENEPOEL CRACK
Froome ‘a little surprised’ to see Evenepoel crack and expects 'big GC battle' on Sunday
13:03
120KM TO GO - THE PUERTO DEL CASTILLO
Barely a bump, at 6.8km long and 4.5%. Which is better than can be said for Wilco Kelderman, who gives us a thumbs up, even as he looks like he's taken a right battering.
I'm not inclined to copy down the full list of riders in the break just now. There's no way it stays this large for very long. I will note the key names, who include Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) who is the best placed general classification rider, in 11th place at 9'14.
Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) and Mads Pederson (Trek Segafredo) are there, as is Roglic's team-mate Sam Oomen (Jumbo Visma), and recent stage winners Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Louis Meintjes (Intermarche Wanty) and King of the Mountains, Jay Vine (Alpecin Deceuninck), who takes the top three points on offer on the climb.
Will the Quick-Step pair, Masnada and Vervaeke, return to Evenepoel's side, where they can actually be of some use to him?
Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) and Mads Pederson (Trek Segafredo) are there, as is Roglic's team-mate Sam Oomen (Jumbo Visma), and recent stage winners Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Louis Meintjes (Intermarche Wanty) and King of the Mountains, Jay Vine (Alpecin Deceuninck), who takes the top three points on offer on the climb.
Will the Quick-Step pair, Masnada and Vervaeke, return to Evenepoel's side, where they can actually be of some use to him?
12:56
123KM TO GO - 29 RIDERS AT THE FRONT
The larger second group, catches the smaller first one, and we can finally say we have our break of the day. From a handful of seconds disadvantage, the peloton is now shown as three minutes behind.
12:49
130KM TO GO - BIG GROUP OF CHASERS
It was smaller, and was motivated mainly by Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious) and Marc Soler, but has since ballooned to become a 25-strong squad, including Jay Vine and Jai Hindley. Adam Blythe questions the sense of Quick-Step putting a rider up there when Remco needs all the cover he can get. The red jersey moves to the front of the peloton, along with a couple of team-mates, pretty desperate to bolt the door and finally get this start settled down.
12:36
137KM TO GO - MATE, REPA AND HAGEN DROPPED FROM THE BREAK
Aware of attacks coming from behind, the pace the three bigger names are pushing proves too much for the smaller team riders. Still plenty of shots being fired from the bunch, including several from Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) who has Jay Vine (Alpecin Deceuinck) watching him like a hawk. It's still super strung out on these winding roads, that are far from flat. It's uncontrollable.
12:27
142KM TO GO - BREAK FORMED?
Could be. The six riders who have stolen a march towards the first climb of the day are:
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan)
Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost)
Carl Fredrik Hagen (Israel Premier Tech)
Vojtech Repa (Kern Pharma)
Luis Angel Mate (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma)
They lead the red jersey by 15 seconds. Too big a gap for Jai Hindley (Bora Hansgrohe) who has gone after them?
Hindley's team-mate Wilco Kelderman is back at the medical car, where we can see his jersey ripped at the shoulder, indicating he went down heavily on his left side.
Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost)
Carl Fredrik Hagen (Israel Premier Tech)
Vojtech Repa (Kern Pharma)
Luis Angel Mate (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
Rohan Dennis (Jumbo-Visma)
They lead the red jersey by 15 seconds. Too big a gap for Jai Hindley (Bora Hansgrohe) who has gone after them?
Hindley's team-mate Wilco Kelderman is back at the medical car, where we can see his jersey ripped at the shoulder, indicating he went down heavily on his left side.
12:24
146KM TO GO - WILKO KELDERMAN DOWN
The Bora-Hansgrohe rider, in the company of a concerned team-mate, is in no rush to get up, but more to be sure he's okay. He seems pretty relaxed, after confirming nothing is broken, as he returns to the bike.
12:22
150KM TO GO - THE FIRST ATTACKS
And it's the aforementioned Hugh John Carthy of EF Education EasyPost and Preston who heads out, with Rohan Dennis (Jumbo Visma) on his wheel and pushing on. Luis Angel Maté (Euksalte-Euskadi) is there, as well as Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (finally!) and a few others. There's going to be quite the battle for the break, and it won't be easy on these early, relatively easy first few kilometres.
12:13
153KM TO GO - THIS IS THE ONE
... As the Stone Roses sang:
... As the Stone Roses sang:
This is the one. This is the one. This is the one I'm waiting for.
The day the Vuelta heads to altitude, for what is arguably the single biggest day of Remco Evenepoel's fledgling career so far. Although I agree with Felix Lowe that yesterday was a tough day at the office for Remco, I actually think he absorbed the blows better than he might have, and stands a better chance of making it through today in the lead than Felix does. Not a great chance, but better than the bookies, who rank Remco as roughly equal with Hugh Carthy, and unfavourably compared to even Rein Taaramae.
We'll find out whose right in four and a half hours time, or thereabouts. The peloton crowds the director's car, with red and white jerseys on its bumper, the flag is waved and we're underway.
Image credit: Eurosport