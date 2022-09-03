La Vuelta 2022 Stage 14 LIVE: Summit showdown at La Pandera for Remco Evenepoel in red
Vuelta a España
Stage 14 | Mountain | men | 03.09.2022
Live
In Progress
MontoroSierra de la Pandera
- Peloton
12:18
160.3KM TO GO: STAGE 14 UNDER WAY
The flag goes down and this key stage in the mountains gets going aid a flurry of attacks off the front of the pack. All 146 finishers from yesterday's stage are present and correct so for what feels like the first time in an eternity, we have had no positive Covid tests prior to the stage. Makes you think that perhaps a race bubble would have been a good idea from the outset, eh?
12:15
STAGE 14: MONTORO – SIERRA DE LA PANDERA, 160.3KM (MOUNTAINS)
The Vuelta returns to La Pandera for the first time in five years for a finish beside the military station in the Sierra Sur de Jaen mountain range. The tough final climb plays out on a narrow and twisting road made up of concrete slabs and comes right after the Cat.2 Puerto de Los Villares with hardly even a descent separating the two. That makes for almost 20km of climbing, with the gradient rising to 15% on three occasions.
Should Alejandro Valverde win here it will be 19 years after his victory on the same climb in 2003, which marked the eighth win of his career and his second of 12 stage successes in La Vuelta.
12:12
PEDERSEN FINALLY GETS HIS WIN BEFORE THE STEEP STUFF
Just as he did in the Tour de France in July, Denmark's Mads Pedersen won Stage 13 yesterday to end his wait for a win. Three second places in the opening week saw the Trek-Segafredo rider come close, but he now has that monkey off his back - and with it, a 151-point lead in the green jersey points classification.
12:10
THE FIRST OF TWO BACK-TO-BACK SUMMIT FINISHES AWAITS
Good afternoon, cycling fans, and welcome to live coverage of Stage 14 of La Vuelta - the first of two summit finishes that could well decide the outcome of the race this weekend. Remco Evenepoel still has a 2'41" gap over Primoz Roglic in the battle for red - but will the Belgian come under pressure today in the Sierra Sur de Jaen mountains just two days after his downhill crash knocked the wind out of his sails a little?
