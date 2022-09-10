La Vuelta 2022 Stage 20 LIVE: Can Remco Evenepoel survive one final test in red?
Vuelta a España
Stage 20 | Mountain | men | 10.09.2022
Live
In Progress
MoralzarzalPuerto de Navacerrada
- Peloton+8:44
- +8:4418 Riders
- +1:002 Riders
- +12L. Meintjes
- Head of race2 Riders
16:03
12.5KM TO GO - FINAL CLIMB
10.5km of climbing left, on the Puerto de Cotos. This is a perfect ascent for Remco, and not steep enough for anyone to crack him.
15:58
15KM TO GO - CARAPAZ RIDES CLEAR
He shows his colleagues a clean pair of cleats, before Sergio Higuita sets off in pursuit. After the catch is made, however, the Bora rider refuses to come through, to the irritation of the Ineos man. Meintjes looks to be out of it, though.
15:45
20KM TO GO - RED JERSEY GROUP SITTING UP
Not completely, but they've certainly eased off - at least temporarily - and are allowing dropped riders, such as Carlos Rodriguez and Ben O'Connor, to return to the fold. This will certainly play into the hands of the three out front.
15:38
29KM TO GO - CARAPAZ ALL IN
Demonic descending from the polka dot jersey and Meintjes is more than happy to help out. A top ten could well be his when all is said and done in about an hour. We'll see how things shake out. They lead the Nibali/Gesink/Valverde group by 25 seconds
15:31
37KM TO GO - CARAPAZ LEADS OVER THE SUMMIT
The jersey is his, as long as he finishes the race tomorrow. Can he take the stage as well? He, Higuita and Meintjes are two minutes ahead of the only riders who seem capable of stopping them.
After all the action, there are now riders strewn all across this mountain. As they head down the other side, Evenepoel looks to be in no danger of being broken. He only has to survive one more climb.
15:26
39KM TO GO - RED JERSEY GROUP DOWN TO SEVEN
As well as Mas and Evenepoel, there are three UAE Emirates riders, Soler having sunk back to help out, Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) and Miguel Angel Lopez, who has clawed his way back.
15:16
41KM TO GO - CARAPAZ LEADS
In the company of Sergio Higuita (Bora Hansgrohe) and Louis Meintjes (Intermarche Wanty Gobert) he's pushing on. Carapaz wants more than the mountains jersey, which he will secure at the top of this climb, he fancies the stage. Robert Gesink (Jumbo Visma), after briefly letting them go, decides he can't hang around and charges off in pursuit.
Carapaz's team-mate, Carlos Rodriguez, is flagging. As Movistar up the pace in the peloton, the Spanish champion cannot stay with them. It's too much for Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) as well. As Mas puts in an acceleration and then knocks it off, Evenepoel gives him a look as if to say "is that the best you've got?"
15:08
46KM TO GO - PENULTIMATE CLIMB OF THE VUELTA
The Puerto de la Morcuera is a 9.2km hill, with an average gradient of 6.8%. That's harder than most we've had, but still unlikely to be where Enric Mas attacks, if indeed he can. Rohan Dennis is done for the day, having put team-mate Gesink in as positive a position as he possibly can. Gesink takes that as his cue to accelerate.
14:57
54KM TO GO - CARAPAZ TAKES TEN
Over the top of the climb, Richard Carapaz steers around Rohan Dennis, who has been powering the group for the last few thousand metres, after bringing them to the front, and nabs the ten points. That takes the Ecuadorian one very big step closer to clinching the jersey that is on his back.
The peloton follow three minutes later, and Remco is just two climbs away from becoming Vuelta champion.
14:49
58KM TO GO - CARAPAZ ATTACKS
And with that, Richard Carapaz decides to take matters into his own hands. It shouldn't take a huge amount of effort to bridge across. Within seconds he can see the lead five. A few more pedal strokes and two become one.
14:43
61KM TO GO - ONTO THE PUERTO DE CANENCIA
It's 7.5km long with an average gradient of 4.9%. The second group have reduced their deficit to just over 30 seconds, which should make Carapaz a little more comfortable. How comfortable he'll be if they can't catch the lead group before the summit is another matter. It ought to be doable, though. Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel-Euskadi) is driving them on.
14:33
67KM TO GO - ALL IN THE VALLEY
There are now five riders at the front of the race, as Pinot, Mulhberger and Mader join Stannard and Soler. That's a strong set of five, but is it strong enough to resist the advances of the Carapaz group for the next 30km (which is what Stannard needs)? With only a minute in hand, I'm doubtful.
14:18
78KM TO GO - CARAPAZ NOW AT TWO MINUTES
The Thibot Pinot group has gained a little on Soler and Stannard on this descent, but not a lot. Richard Carapaz's polka dot jersey is looking increasingly vulnerable. The peloton appear content with their five minute deficit. When can we expect to see something from Enric Mas?
14:10
VIRTUAL MOUNTAINS STANDINGS
Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) 50 points
Robert Stannard (Alpecin Fenix) 36
Enric Mas (Movistar) 26
Thymen Arensman (Team DSM) 23
Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) 23
If Stannard can score a maximum on the next two climbs, and if Carapaz still cannot score, he will go into the lead in that competition. Still seems unlikely but we definitely have a bit of a fight on our hands. There's almost no flat between now and the finish.
14:07
88KM TO GO - SOLER AND STANNARD OVER THE SUMMIT
Soler happy to let the Australian take the five mountains points, putting him 14 behind Richard Carapaz. A minute and change behind them, Pinot has been joined by Gino Mader (Bahrain Victorious) and Gregor Muhlberger (Movistar.)
13:55
94KM TO GO - PINOT ATTACKS
The Groupama-FDJ rider, Dan Lloyd's pick for the stage, has launched himself in the direction of Soler and Stannard. Too soon? Halfway up the climb.
13:49
98KM TO GO - PUERTO DE NAVAFRIA
Not the most confrontational of climbs, at 10km and at an average gradient of 5.4%. No-one is going to attack the red jersey, we can be sure of that. On the other hand, Stannard and Soler are cracking on. Their lead over the Carapaz/Valverde group has just hit two minutes, while group 2 is now less than three minutes ahead of the peloton.
13:39
100KM TO GO - ONE MINUTE BETWEEN GROUPS ONE AND TWO
As the two up front near the second climb of the day, the peloton are five minutes from the front of the race, while the second group is losing time to the riders ahead and those behind.
Bora-Hansgrohe, presumably seeking to protect Jai Hindley's top ten from Louis Meintjes (Intermarche Wanty Gobert) who is in the break, have started sharing the shifts with QuickStep on the front of the bunch.
13:31
110KM TO GO - STANNARD AND SOLER GOING PLACES
The Australian sees the carrot of the mountains jersey up the road, and Marc Soler has had lively legs for the last three weeks, and will join any move that's going, and plenty that aren't. With the Carapaz group due to catch the front selection (which they now have) they know they have to clip on. There's really very little chance of Stannard wresting the mountains jersey from the shoulders of Richard Carapaz today, though. He would need maximum points on at least three of the final four climbs.
13:12
120KM TO GO - BREAKAWAY'S ADVANTAGE INCREASING
More as a result of the peloton putting the brakes on than the escapees pulling away. It's 5 minutes and rising. The second group, now of 20 riders, is drawing ever close. They must know they'll catch the lead six and, still some 20km out from the next climb, are in no hurry to do so.
Dan Lloyd has just told us that Richard Carapaz has now been fined twice for littering and if he receives another, he'll be kicked out of the race entirely.