La Vuelta a Espana 2022 Stage 8 LIVE - Will it be another red letter day for Remco, or can Roglic rebound in Asturias?
Vuelta a España
Stage 8 | Mountain | men | 27.08.2022
Pola de LavianaColláu Fancuaya
15:14
43.5KM TO GO - THE PENULTIMATE CLIMB
This one is shorter than any of the others so far, but it's steeper. The Puerto de Perlavia goes on for 3.8km and averages 7.8%. The intermediate sprint coming 14km later means we're unlikely to see any major moves from the breakaway, but it could mean the beginning of the beginning of the end for some.
15:13
45KM TO GO - WHO DO WE LIKE FOR THE WIN?
Let's assume that the break is going to take it, because it increasingly seems like that's the way it's going to go. The best climbers, historically, are Pinot and Landa, but who would bet against Jay Vine after his performance on Thursday. Is it time for the old guard to give way to the new?
15:02
55KM TO GO - THREE MORE FOR JAY
Two for Thibaut, and one for Alexey Lutsenko. That mathematically ensures Vine will be in the KOM jersey tomorrow, as long as he finishes today's stage.
14:52
61KM TO GO - PUERTO DE TENEBRO
Onto the 4th climb of the day. 5.9km long and with an average gradient of 5.4% it shouldn't shake things up too much. The second kilometre is the steepest, at close to 10% but once past that it gets a lot easier. The gap is locked at 4 minutes, though Cavagna has finally handed over to Pieter Serry for QuickStep.
14:43
67KM TO GO - THE FINAL PHASE
I'll be honest, not a lot has happened for a while. The gap has remained constant, at 4 minutes, and Remi "TGV" Cavagna, continues to do the job on the front for QuickStep. He can't have much left in his legs, you'd imagine. The Belgian team do have plenty to take his place, though.
Two small climbs and one very big one to come.
14:31
SCORES ON THE DOORS - POINTS COMPETITION
Let's take a moment to consider the situation in the points contest, which could become very relevant in about an hour's time.
Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) 142 points
Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) 127
Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) 64
Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) 47
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) 41
With Mads Pedersen in the break, and likely to take the maximum complement of 20 points at the intermediate sprint, he seems set to go into green at the end of the day.
14:25
77KM TO GO - CAVAGNA CONTINUES TO RIDE
There's a bit of a lull now, as the breakers roll through Mieres, before the 4th climb of the day. QuickStep are resolutely refusing to make way for any other team, even as the stage swings towards the breakaway, with their lead comfortably now more than 4 minutes.
14:16
87KM TO GO - VINE SWEEPS OVER THE SUMMIT
Three more points for him, plus two for Thibaut Pinot, all but guarantees he will be on the podium in polka dots, whether this break goes the distance or not.
14:02
94KM TO GO - ALTO DE SANTO EMILIANO
The escapees pass through the 4th biggest town in Asturias and straight onto the third climb of the stage. Though one category lower than the previous two, at 5.7km and 5.3%, it's not that much easier than the earlier ones.
13:51
104KM TO GO - VINE TAKES FIVE MORE ON THE MOZQUETA
He advances his advantage to 10 points, now over Ruben Fernandez (Cofidis), after the incumbent, Victor Langellotti (Burgos-BH), crashed and was forced to abandon the race with a broken collarbone and possible concussion.
Thibaut Pinot takes 3 points, Marc Soler nicks the remainder.
Onto the descent, the breakaway lead by 3'45.
13:40
EVENEPOEL AND QUICK-STEP 'READY TO FIGHT' TO KEEP THE RED JERSEY
We can see that, Remco.
Evenepoel and Quick-Step 'ready to fight' to keep red jersey
13:35
110KM TO GO - ALTO DE LA MOZQUETA
It's 6.8km long, with an average gradient of 6.6%. It's not going to cause anyone any problems. Sean Kelly (and my Eurosport colleague, Ben Snowball) thinks QuickStep are working too hard at the front of the bunch, and ought to led the break's advantage extend some. They could well be right.
13:28
113KM TO GO - PINOT JOINS THE BREAKAWAY
The group, now of ten, is approaching the foot of the second climb, the Cat 2 Alto de la Mozqueta, with a lead of 2'37.
13:20
120KM TO GO - ARMIRAIL SITS UP AND WAITS FOR PINOT
Thibaut Pinot and Sebastien Reichenbach (Groupama-FDJ) haven't given up all hope of making the front group. They are now just 30 seconds behind the leading seven.
13:06
129KM TO GO - QUICKSTEP CALM THINGS DOWN
After six more riders are allowed to go in pursuit of Vine and Soler, the Belgian team say that's fine, thanks, and the pace drops precipitiously.
The six are:
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Qazaqstan)
Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious)
Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ)
Rein Taaramae (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert)
Lucas Hamilton (BikeExchange-Jayco)
Plus Vine and McNulty, that should be the break of the day.
13:01
133KM TO GO - PINOT GOES AGAIN
He's not letting an inconvenience like getting caught by the peloton stop him. Gonna go out on a limb and say I don't think it'll be his day, though... Aaaand he's back in the bunch.
McNulty and Vine now 21 seconds ahead. A not so solid crew.
12:54
141KM TO GO - JAY VINE LEADS OVER THE SUMMIT
And becomes the virtual King of the Mountains in the process, with 16 points.
1. Jay Vine, 5 points
2. Marc Soler, 3 points
3. Thibaut Pinot, 1 point
Vine is now descending demonically, in the company of Soler's team-mate, Brandon McNulty.
12:53
'TOUGH' – CHRIS FROOME REVEALS 'QUITE BAD' COVID SYMPTOMS RUINED HIS PREPARATIONS FOR LA VUELTA 2022
'Tough' – Froome reveals 'quite bad' Covid symptoms ruined his preparations
12:49
145KM TO GO - BREAK NOW 19 STRONG
I'm not going to list them all, because I'd have to type them all out, the gap is tiny and there's no way this stays together or doesn't get shut down by Quick Step.
12:41
148KM TO GO - SEVEN UP THE ROAD
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Qazaqstan)
Davide Villella (Cofidis)
Mark Padun (EF Education-EasyPost)
Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates)
Robert Stannard, Jay Vine (Alpecin-Deceuninck)
Elie Gesbert (Arkea-Samsic)
And three about to join them:
Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ)
Rein Taaramae (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert)
Oscar Cabedo (Burgos-BH)
And there are still plenty of riders eager to join them. This isn't going to settle down in a hurry,
