La Vuelta 2022 Stage 13 LIVE: Sprinters return to the fold with punchy finish at Montilla
Vuelta a España
Stage 13 | Flat | men | 02.09.2022
Live
In Progress
RondaMontilla
- Peloton
16:19
3KM TO GO: GC TEAMS IN THE MIX WITH THE SPRINTERS
It's a mixed bag right now with the red jersey rivals brushing shoulders with the pretenders for today's stage. Ineos Grenadiers are on the front with Movistar and Quick-Step present, too. They're still on that initial climb before the road drops and flattens out ahead of the finale.
16:16
5KM TO GO: THE FINISH TOWN OF MONTILLA IS IN SIGHT
Nerves are aflutter as the riders come within 5km of the finish. The road rises for two kilometres now, then flattens out for two kilometres, then hits that ramp to the line. It's breezy and the pack is all as one. Daryl Impey of Israel-Premier Tech, who we mentioned a bit earlier, is right on the front.
16:10
8KM TO GO: HOW COULD WE FORGET DAN MCLAY?
One sprinter we have omitted to mention so far is British veteran Dan McLay of Arkea-Samsic. He's finished sixth twice, third once and 10th once - so he's hardly top tier here at the Vuelta, but he should be strong on a finish like this. Pedersen, meanwhile, moved 101pts clear of nearest challenger Marc Soler in the green jersey standings at the intermediate sprint. He will add more points to that tally in around 10 minutes' time.
16:08
10KM TO GO: LAST TWO MEN CAUGHT FROM THE BREAK
Dutchman Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) called it a day after the intermediate sprint but Spanish duo Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH) kept digging in. Well, after a pat on the back for each other, they finally succumb to the inevitable and are swept up by the peloton just inside the 10km mark.
16:01
15KM TO GO: THE CARROTS ARE COOKED FOR THE THREE LEADERS
They have the hilltop town of Espejo in their sights but it will be a marvel if they hold on to contest for the spoils because the pack is now 15 seconds behind and the sprint comes on an uphill rise that will really pack a punch. Hang on! I spoke too soon! The sprint isn't actually in the town, but just ahead of the town - so the trio holds on to share out the booty and Mads Pedersen has to settle for the green jersey points for fourth.
15:54
20KM TO GO: TREK WITH FIVE RIDERS ON THE FRONT
It's Mads Pedersen's Trek-Segafredo team who have this one under control at teh moment - and they might be keen to kill off this break ahead of the intermediate sprint in Espejo, which is coming right up. Their man Pedersen has a healthy lead in the green jersey standings but with so many hilly and mountainous days ahead, the Dane will need all the points he can get to stave off the likes of Marc Soler, Remco Evenepoel, Fred Wright, Primoz Roglic etc al.
15:49
25KM TO GO: MCEWEN: 'DON'T FORGET IMPEY'
Our Australian pundit thinks Daryl Impey is one to watch for today's finish, which is an uphill sprint that rises around 6% for 700m. The South African likes those kinds of finishes and so it's a good shout. It certainly isn't a day for Pascal Ackermann, although the German's form is so patchy even a flat finish would prove troubesome. Perhaps UAE will play the Juan Sebastian Molano card instead? Just 50 seconds now for the three leaders.
15:45
30KM TO GO: THE RACE IS ON
Riders are being forced to dig deep to hold onto the back of the peloton here, which has really strung out because the chase is well and truly on. Such is the nature of the terrain that those on the front of the pack can be on a downhill segment while those at the back are still going up - and that only makes it harder for those poorly positioned. The gap for the trio is just 1'10" now.
15:37
35KM TO GO: MADER MECHANICAL; GAP COMES UNDER TWO MINUTES
The Swiss climber Gino Mader has to stop at a narrow intersection and await his team car for a new wheel. It's a long wait and it's followed by a long slog back into the fold. But he's just about regained contact now, with the advantage of Bou, Van den Berg and Okamika down to 1'45" under the pressure of the teams of the sprinters. It's really tricky terrain - with loads of leg-sapping rises followed by sweeping, downhill stretches which make it hard to get into a rhythm.
15:29
40KM TO GO: WHO ELSE COULD WIN TODAY'S STAGE?
We've already mentioned Mads Pedersen, Danny van Poppel and Bryan Coquard, but we can't discount the Stage 11 winner Kaden Groves, while the uphill ramp may play into the hands of Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) and Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious). Although you'd expect that a flat-track bully like Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Deceuninck) may struggle. On paper, though, it's the man in green who is the favourite.
Image credit: Getty Images
15:19
50KM TO GO: STILL THREE MINUTES FOR THE LEADERS
The peloton is all strung out as they pass through the town of Monturque. The pace is starting to go up as the teams of the sprinters start to get their endgame in order. The race is passing through an area responsible for 70 per cent of Spain's olive oil production, which explains all the olive trees stretching out as far as the eyes can see over these rolling hills.
15:02
59KM TO GO: GUERNALEC ABANDONS AFTER CRASH
The Frenchman has been forced to quit the race following that earlier spill. That's a sad way for the 25-year-old to end his Grand Tour debut.
15:00
63KM TO GO: GAP GROWS FOR THE THREE LEADERS
Bou, Van den Berg and Okamika see their advantage creep up to 3'14" - perhaps after the slight easing up in the pack following that small crash.
14:50
68KM TO GO: CRASH! THREE RIDERS GO DOWN IN THE PACK
Belgium's Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Frenchman Thibault Guernalec (Arkea-Samsic) and Spain's Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) have hit the deck in an incident that wasn't caught on camera. Guernalec looks to have come off worse of the three.
14:48
COQUARD'S CONTROVERSIAL EXIT DISSECTED BY THE BREAKAWAY
The Codifis team-mate of Bryan Coquard, Davide Cimolai, let it slip in an interview that the French sprinter plans to leave the Vuelta this evening in order to concentrate on lesser races which i) will be easier for him to win, and ii) will offer Cofidis more points in their bid to stave off relegation from the World Tour. It's fair to say there's something wrong with the system if this is a valid - and legal - tactic to employ.
‘It’s all a mess!’ – The Breakaway discuss decision for Coquard to leave La Vuelta to pick up points
14:43
74KM TO GO: ROLLING ROADS IN THE FIERCE AFTERNOON HEAT
The temperature is up to 33 degrees now as the race starts to hit some rolling roads which must really sap the energy from the legs. Cofidis, Trek-Segafreo and BikeExchange-Jayco all have one man on the front as they hold the gap around the 2'30" mark. It's Thomas Champion, Julien Bernard and Luke Durbridge doing the honours to pave the way for their respective sprinters Bryan Coquard, Mads Pedersen and Kaden Groves. The average speed today has been 43.1km/h.
14:36
VAN POPPEL: 'THE SPRINTERS ARE NOT VERY GOOD'
Fighting talk from Danny van Poppel, who has been elevated to Bora-Hansgrohe's top dog following the withdrawal of team-mate Sam Bennett. The Dutchman helped guide the Irishman to two wins back in his homeland at the start of the race, and he's confident that today's uphill ramp will bring out the best in him.
"Today's a big opportunity. If you ask me what finish I prefer, it's a finish like today. I really believe I can win - I say that not so often - and the sprinters here are not that good. Let's see. First we need to make sure there is a sprint and that I'm in front - then we can sprint."
‘I’ve searched him on YouTube to see how he sprints’ – Van Poppel on plan to beat Pedersen
14:27
FRED WRIGHT: 'I'LL DO SOMETHING TODAY'
Third twice and still in search of that elusive first pro win, the British rider gave a candid interview at the start of today's stage as he outlined his ambitions for the day.
"It could be a relatively chilled out day until the sprint at the end with the climb. If I don't get in the break, I fancy having a go at that as well. Whatever happens I'm going to be doing something today - whether it's a breakaway or having a go in the sprint at the end. I know where I went wrong before. It's easy to make mistakes, but I have to just keep a level head and keep trying. I'm really happy to be here - but I just want that win, that would be lovely."
14:10
97KM TO GO: BACK TO THE TEAM CAR FOR EVENEPOEL
The red jersey is back with his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl car. He's in gloves today after grazing his hands during yesterday's fall. He doesn't usually wear gloves but that's a habit that may change now - for they really do come in use when you hit the deck. Was yesterday's drama a blip or the first chink in the Belgian's red armour? I asked that question in my post-stage opinion piece...
Blip or first sign of weakness in Evenepoel’s red armour?
13:59
110KM TO GO: GAP DROPS FOR THREE LEADERS
It's been ebbing and flowing for the three escapees - Bou, Okamika and Van den Berg - and the latest check is 2'10" as they approach the feed zone.
Image credit: Getty Images