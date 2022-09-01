La Vuelta 2022 Stage 12 LIVE: Battle for red resumes on ramped finale at Penas Blancas
Vuelta a España
Stage 12 | Semi mountain | men | 01.09.2022
Live
In Progress
SalobreñaPeñas Blancas
- Peloton+5:07
- Head of race32 Riders
Advertisement
Ad
13:38
100KM TO GO: OVER FIVE MINUTES FOR THE BREAK
The 32-man group had a lead of over four minutes going through Malaga and that has increased to 5'07" as they head into the hills. The average speed over the first two hours today was 47.4kmph.
13:30
110KM TO GO: KONIG THE LAST KING OF PENAS BLANCAS
When La Vuelta last came to Penas Blancas above the town of Estepona - Stage 8 in 2013 - the win went to the Czech climber Leopold Konig ahead of Spain's Dani Moreno and Ireland's Nico Roche. Fourth place that day was Frenchman Thibaut Pinot, who is in this race, but whose Groupama-FDJ team were one of four outfits to miss out on the large move off the front. Here are some thoughts from Luis Angel Mate, who was 39th that day for his old team, Cofidis.
13:22
115KM TO GO: GAP PUSHING FOUR MINUTES
The advantage of the 32 leaders continues to grow as the race passes though Malaga and starts the inland loop that takes in an uncategorised climb before the descent back to the coast at Marbella.
13:07
122KM TO GO: KELDERMAN THE BEST PLACED ON GC
I think I said that Jan Polanc was the best placed rider from this 32-man break. That's not correct: the Dutchman Wilco Kelderman is currently 14'04" down on Evenepoel and in 21st place on GC. The picture in the tweet below from Team DSM shows the moment this large move extricated itself from the peloton...
13:04
125KM TO GO: SIX VUELTA STAGE WINNERS IN THIS GROUP
Marc Soler and Jay Vine have both won two stages on the Vuelta - two in this race for the Australian. Lutzenko, Champoussin, Oliveira and Iturria are also former stage winners. Carapaz (three times), Polanc (twice) and Caicedo have won on the Giro, while Lutsenko, Teunissen and Bakelandts are stage winners on the Tour. The gap is now three minutes.
12:50
135KM TO GO: THE 32 LEADERS IN FULL
Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma), Clement Champoussin (Ag2R-Citroen), Samuele Battistella, Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain Victorious), Matteo Fabbro, Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jonathan Caicedo, James Shaw (EF Education-EasyPost), Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Jan Bakelants (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert), Patrick Bevin, Omer Goldstein, Carl Fredrik Hagen (Israel-Premier Tech), Nelson Oliveira, Jose Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), Louis Vervaeke (Quick-Step), Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange-Jayco), Marco Brenner, Jonas Hvideberg (Team DSM), Antonio Tiberi (Trek-Segafredo), Marc Soler, Ivo Oliveira, Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates), Lionel Taminiaux, Gianni Vermeersch, Jay Vine (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Jose Diaz (Burgos-BH), Carlos Canal, Mikel Iturria (Euskaltel), Elie Gesbert and Owsian Lukasz (Arkea-Samsic).
12:49
140KM TO GO: GAP GROWS TO TWO MINUTES FOR LEADERS
The riders covered 47.3km in the opening hour today, which goes to show how fast the pace was. It looks like this break has been given some leeway finally so I will have to write out all those names after all... coming right up.
12:32
150KM TO GO: SLENDER LEAD FOR 32 RIDERS IN THE BREAK
With the gap only 15 seconds you'll forgive me if I don't yet commit to writing all 32 names and teams of the riders involved in this move just yet. Other big-name riders involved are Mike Teunissen of Jumbo-Visma, Wilco Kelderman of Bora-Hansgrohe and Alexey Lutsenko of Astana-Qazaqstan. Behind, Groupama - who missed the move - are pulling along with Quick-Step, who have Louis Vervaeke ahead, but who may not be too happy with such a large move going clear. Perhaps Evenepoel is eyeing a second stage win today?
12:22
158KM TO GO: MASSIVE GROUP GOES CLEAR
Around 30-odd riders have opened up a gap on the rest of the peloton with some interesting names in their midst - the likes of Marc Soler, Jay Vine, Richard Carapaz and Jan Polanc. Only four teams are not represented - Groupama-FDJ, Kern Pharma, Cofidis and Lotto Soudal - and so this may play into the hands of the escapees. What's more, the best-placed rider is that man Polanc, who is 15 minutes down on GC and so no huge threat.
12:17
165KM TO GO: HIGUITA THEN DE MARCHI REELED IN
Well, that didn't last long. Their gap got to as large as 25 seconds before five chasers managed to bridge over and join Higuita. De Marchi ploughed a lonely furrow for a while before himself succumbing to the inevitable. Back to square one again.
12:03
172KM TO GO: DUO ZIP CLEAR ON UPHILL STEP
Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Alessandro De Marchi (Israel-Premier Tech) have taken advantage of a small hill to go clear of the pack. They have a small gap on the pack but will surely hope for reinforcements to give them a better chance at staying out. The Colombian is the best placed of the two on GC but over 13 minutes down, while the Italian is the best part of two hours down in the standings, so no threat whatsoever to Remco Evenepoel's red jersey.
11:59
178KM TO GO: PELOTON BACK TOGETHER AFTER BUSY START
It's another hot day in southern Spain although the temperature is a more clement 25 degrees and there's a nice breeze coming off the sea. The route pretty much hugs the coastline for the first 90km today before heading inland on an uncategorised climb, returning to the coast at Marbella for a flat segment preceding the final climb to the finish.
11:50
185KM TO GO: VINE AND CARAPAZ AMONG EARLY ATTACKERS
Some 15 riders joined Azparren after that initial attack before four managed to open up a gap of around 10 seconds on the pack: Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Yevgeniy Fedorov (Astana Qazaqstan), Mark Padun (EF Education-Easy Post) and the polka dot jersey Jay Vine (Alpecin-Deceuninck). It's come to nothing, though, what with the pace very high. Great to see Vine in the mix again - perhaps the Australian eyes a stage win hat-trick today?
11:45
A THIRD NON-STARTER: CALLUM SCOTSON
The BikeExchange-Jayco rider has not tested positive for Covid but the Australian is apparently feeling ill and so did not take to the start today. That puts the team of yesterday's winner, Kaden Groves, down to six men. So, we're down to 147 riders now.
11:40
192.7KM TO GO: STAGE 12 IS UNDER WAY
The next leg of La Vuelta gets going with an attack from Spain's Xabier Mikel Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi) right from the gun. With a flat start to today's stage, it's going to be a fast ride until things settle with a breakaway forming on the road.
11:35
STAGE 12: SALOBRENA – PENAS BLANCAS, 192.7KM (MEDIUM MOUNTAINS)
A tale of two halves: a flat opening 110km along the coast around Malaga ahead of an uncategorised climb up to 600m, a two-tier descent, more flat coastal roads past Marbella and beyond, then the final Cat.1 ascent to the finish. The Penas Blancas climb has featured in the Vuelta before but an extra 4km have been added to the end, making it 19km at 6.7%. The climb rises from sea level and the opening 3km are the toughest – but its length, combined with the heat, could take its toll.
La Vuelta Stage 12 profile and route map: Salobrena - Penas Blancas/Estepona
11:30
QUICK-STEP DOWN TO 6 MEN FOR EVENEPOEL’S LATEST TEST IN RED
The Belgian race leader lost team-mate Julian Alaphilippe (pictured) yesterday after the French world champion injured his shoulder in a hefty fall. It’s a blow for Remco Evenepoel, who has already lost climbing lieutenant Pieter Serry through Covid. Time will tell what effects this has on the 22-year-old, who still faces five uphill finishes in this Vuelta.
Image credit: Getty Images
11:25
GROVES ON CLOUD NINE AFTER MAIDEN WIN
Yesterday, Australia’s Kaden Groves gave his BikeExchange-Jayco team a boost with a pulsating sprint win in Cabo de Gata just hours after their GC hope Simon Yates, who was fifth in the standings, had to leave the race because of Covid. That’s the second Grand Tour this year that Yates has left early because of this beastly illness after he left the Giro back in May following a positive test.
Image credit: Getty Images
11:20
ANOTHER DAY, MORE COVID WITHDRAWALS…
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of Stage 12 of La Vuelta – and the spectre of Covid continues to blight the race with two more riders pulling out following positive tests for Covid. Dutchman Boy van Poppel (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) and Colombia’s Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious), pictured below, became the 22nd and 23rd riders to leave this race because of Covid. We wish them all the very best in their recovery.
Image credit: Getty Images