La Vuelta 2022 Stage 16 LIVE: Race enters final week with Remco Evenepoel in red
Vuelta a España
Stage 16 | Flat | men | 06.09.2022
Live
In Progress
Sanlúcar de BarramedaTomares
- Peloton+3:05
- Head of race2 Riders
12:08
187KM TO GO: SPANISH DUO ZIP CLEAR
Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH) and Luis Angel Mate (Euskaltel-Euskadi) are the first to attack and they ride clear of the peloton with very little opposition. It could be a long day in the collective saddle for them out ahead...
12:05
189.4KM TO GO: STAGE 16 UNDER WAY!
Enric Mas (Movistar) and Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) had mechanical issues during the neutralised section ahead of the start but they have sorted out their problems and today's stage had now begun.
12:02
TWO NON-STARTERS LEAVES 142 RIDERS IN THE RACE
Belgium's Maxim van Gils (Lotto Soudal) and Colombia's Esteban Chaves (EF Education-EasyPost) have not taken to the start today. EF have not disclosed the reason behind Chaves' departure, but the 32-year-old has been off the pace throughout his first Grand Tour for the American team. Meanwhile, it's Covid behind the DNS of Van Gils, as confirmed this morning by his team.
11:59
MADS PEDERSEN THE FAVOURITE TO DOUBLE UP
Given the reduced sprinting field and his victory last week after a similar ramp ahead of the finish, the Danish man in green is clearly the stand-out rider for today's stage. But the first day back after a rest day can often spring a surprise - and it would be folly to rule out a breakaway going the distance, or some riders using the kickers near the finish as a launchpad for a surprise win.
Image credit: Getty Images
11:55
STAGE 16: SANLUCAR DE BARRAMEDA – TOMARES, 189.4KM (FLAT)
There's nothing like a mountain slug-fest to get the final week of racing going... Sadly, that's not what's in store today. Instead, it's the fifth flattest stage of the Vuelta - with no categorised climbs on the menu.
Compared to the Tour, there’s much more joy for the sprinters at this Vuelta. Today’s tortilla-flat stage spirits the riders north and then around Sevilla on a loop before the finish in the western outskirts at Tomares where a short but sharp ramp 3km from the finish may separate the sprinting chaff from the wheat ahead of a finish that rises gradually to the line.
Italy’s Matteo Trentin won here five years ago – and this will be the last opportunity for the fast men before the final stage in Madrid.
Image credit: Eurosport
11:50
REMCO EVENEPOEL SIX DAYS AWAY FROM LA VUELTA GLORY
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of Stage 16 of La Vuelta. The race resumes after Monday's third rest day with the Belgian 22-year-old Belgian Remco Evenepoel defending a 1'34" lead over triple defending champion Primoz Roglic of Slovenia. Enric Mas is 2'01" down in third place, the first of a trio of Spaniards that make up the rest of the top five.
Image credit: Eurosport