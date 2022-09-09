La Vuelta 2022 Stage 19 LIVE: Evenepoel defends red jersey on short circuit race in the hills
Vuelta a España
Stage 19 | Mountain | men | 09.09.2022
Live
In Progress
Talavera de la ReinaTalavera de la Reina
- Peloton+3:16
- +2:48C. Harper
- +41L. Craddock
- Head of race3 Riders
14:18
90KM TO GO: TREK STRING OUT THE PELOTON IN BID TO CUT THE LEAD
The three leaders have 45 seconds on Craddock and 3'15" on the peloton, which has been all strung out by the team-mates of the green jersey Mads Pedersen. We're hearing that Chris Harper is still ahead - oh, as I type, there he is... the Australian, who was with Bizkarra, has now been brought to heel. Trek have to be careful here: they are doing the right thing in trying to bring Okamika, McNulty and Caicedo back, but they don't want to blow away too many of their riders becase there's still a 40km run into the finish after the next ascent of the climb.
14:09
100KM TO GO: CRADDOCK STRUGGLING TO CLOSE THE GAP
The American went over the top 45 seconds down and that gap is still, more or less, the same after the riders complete the descent and head back towards the start/finish town of Talavera de la Reina. Chasers Bizkarra and Harper, meanwhile, are about to be caught by the peloton, which is being led by the Trek-Segafredo team-mates of Mads Pedersen. Perhaps the green jersey is eyeing up a third win...
14:02
107KM TO GO: MCNULTY LEADS TRIO OVER THE TOP
It's uncontested over the summit as the American bags the maximum 5pts ahead of Okamika (3pts) and Caicedo (1pt). There'll be no change in the polka dot jersey standings, which Richard Carapaz now leads on 45pts following Jay Vine's DNF yesterday. Enric Mas is the nearest challenger to the Ecuadorian on 25pts. There are another 43pts up for grabs in this Vuelta.
13:56
111KM TO GO: HARPER REPLACES AZURMENDI IN CHASE GROUP
The Australian Chris Harper (Jumbo-Visma) went clear of the pack and caught that Euskaltel duo before Azurmendi was dropped. Meanwhile, Craddock gets closer to the leaders - he's around a minute behind them with just over 3km of this climb remaining.
13:46
114KM TO GO: EUSKALTEL-EUSKADI DUO COUNTER-ATTACK
Mikel Bizkarra and Ibai Azurmendi have zipped clear of the peloton in a bid to join Lawson Craddock and, ultimately, the three leaders - Jonathan Caicedo, Brandon McNulty and Ander Okamika. McNulty had a brief cameo yesterday when helping to launch UAE Team Emirates colleague Joao Almeida on the Portuguese's long-range attack. The move shaped the stage and spelled the end for the breakaway, but didn't benefit Almeida: he ended up conceding a few seconds and staying in sixth place in the standings.
13:44
13:41
115KM TO GO: CAT.2 PUERTO DEL PIELAGO
We're on to the first of two ascents of this climb, which is 9.3km long at an average gradient of 5.6%. Okamika has been the most combative rider of this Vuelta, albeit largely having featured in doomed breakaways that never really stood any chance at staying clear. Will that be the case today, or can the Spaniard contest for a first professional win?
13:39
118KM TO GO: CRADDOCK STUCK IN BETWEEN AHEAD OF FIRST CLIMB
The breakaway trio have 1'45" over the American and 3'05" over the peloton, which earlier on split in two but is now back together.
13:30
122KM TO GO: LAWSON CRADDOCK TRIES TO BRIDGE OVER
The three leaders have completed the first of two short uncategorised climbs that precede the first proper ascent of the Puerto del Pielago. They have around 1'40" on the peloton, with the American Lawson Craddock (BikeExchange-Jayco) trying his luck at bridging over. Craddock came close to a maiden Vuelta stage win a couple of days ago but was swept up by his breakaway companions with one kilometre remaining before Rigo Uran took the spoils at the Monasterio de Tentudia.
13:20
129KM TO GO: TRIO GO CLEAR AFTER LARGER GROUP THWARTED
Around a dozen riders extricated themselves from the peloton but it came to nothing before a trio of Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates), Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH) and Jonathan Caicedo (EF Education-EasyPost) went clear. They have opened up a decent gap ahead of the first climb.
13:15
INEOS AND BRITISH RIDERS LEAD EMOTIONAL TRIBUTE TO QUEEN
Here's a stirring photo taken during the minute's silence before today's stage, where a Union flag was displayed and Ineos riders, plus other British and Commonwealth riders, came to the front of the peloton to pay their respects to the late sovereign.
Image credit: Getty Images
13:05
138.3KM TO GO: STAGE 19 IS UNDER WAY
After a short neutralised section, the remaining 134 riders in this race have got this short and intriguing stage under way. It will be interesting to see if this stage ultimately suits the climbers, the breakaway specialists or the sprinters. The dual ascent is not too difficult so the likes of Mads Pedersen and Pascal Ackermann could well still be in contention for the win - especially with the long downhill and flat run into the finish. But if a big breakaway goes, it could well be hard to bring them back. You sense that someone like Fred Wright could benefit here - and what a story that would be on this day in particular.
13:02
INEOS RIDERS TO WEAR BLACK ARMBANDS FOR REMAINDER OF THE RACE
As a mark of respect for the late Queen Elizabeth II, the remaining Ineos Grenadiers riders are wearing black armbands today and for the two other stages left in this race. Here is the statement Ineos made yesterday following the confirmation of Her Majesty's passing.
13:00
INEOS GRENADIERS CONFIRM THAT CARLOS RODRIGUEZ WILL CONTINUE
The Spanish champion was involved in the nasty pile-up at the start of yesterday's stage that ended the race of the Australian Jay Vine, who was leading the KOM standings. Rodriguez suffered multiple cuts and bruises and battled to limit his loses as he crossed the line alongside team-mate Richard Carapaz, who featured in the break and is the new polka dot jersey wearer. Rodriguez dropped one place to fifth in the GC but has been passed fit to continue riding today.
12:55
STAGE 19: TALAVERA DE LA REINA – TALAVERA DE LA REINA, 138.3KM (MEDIUM MOUNTAINS)
Today’s stage features two laps of a 62km course via the Cat.2 Puerto del Pielago, a 9.3km climb with an average gradient of 5.6%. Two small descents punctuate the climb on a day where there is as much downhill riding as there is vertical ascent, with the finish coming after a little extra loop through the centre of the city of Talavera de la Reina, renowned for its ceramics.
La Vuelta Stage 19 profile and route map: Talavera de la Reina - Talavera de la Reina
12:45
STAGE 19 TO GO AHEAD DESPITE THE PASSING OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II
Shortly after yesterday's stage, Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of Queen Elizabeth II. While many sporting events scheduled to take place in the UK - such as the Tour of Britain, England's test match against South Africa, and this weekend's football programme - have been postponed or cancelled, the Vuelta continues today. As a mark of respect for the tragic passing of Europe's longest ruling monarch, the race organisers will invite the British team Ineos Grenadiers as well as British and Commonwealth riders to stand at the front of the peloton and lead a minute's silence ahead of Stage 19.
Image credit: Getty Images
12:45
EVENEPOEL IN CONTROL OF DESTINY AHEAD OF PENULTIMATE MOUNTAIN TEST
Remco Evenepoel soared to his second stage win of La Vuelta yesterday with victory on the Alto del Piornal ahead of his closest rival Enric Mas and the veteran climber Robert Gesink, the last-man standing from the breakaway who was swept up inside the final few hundred metres. The Belgian race leader extended his cushion over Spain's Mas to 2'07" with just two more mountain stages ahead of Sunday's ride into Madrid.
Image credit: Getty Images