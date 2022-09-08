La Vuelta 2022 Stage 18 as it happened: Evenepoel wins to extend lead after Vine crashes out
Vuelta a España
Stage 18 | Mountain | men | 08.09.2022
16:16
NEW TOP FIVE: LOPEZ AND RODRIGUEZ TRADE PLACES
1. Remco Evenepoel
2. Enric Mas +2'07
3. Juan Ayuso +5'14
4. Miguel Angel Lopez +5'56
5. Carlos Rodriguez +6'49
After all that effort - for which he must be commended, regardless of the result - Joao Almeida stayed in sixth but dropped to 7'14" down on the race leader.
16:10
CHASERS COME HOME 13 SECONDS DOWN
Jai Hindley took fourth place there ahead of Arensman, Pinot, O'Connor, Ayuso, Lopez, Almeida and Uran. Poor Carlos Rodriguez battled to 17th place but came home 1'19" down alongside team-mate Richard Carapaz, the new polka dot jersey.
16:08
ENRIC MAS TAKES SECOND, ROBERT GESINK THIRD
The gap is two seconds for the Belgian, who will also benefit from the four extra bonus seconds on Mas. You have to feel for Gesink, who looked destined to win his first stage on the Vuelta in six years - only to be denied by the 22-year-old man in red.
16:06
VICTORY FOR REMCO EVENEPOEL!
No gifts from the Belgian race leader, who zips clear of Gesink with Mas on his wheel before opening up a small gap to take his second win of the race - and his first road stage in the red jersey.
16:06
0.5KM TO GO: MAS AND EVENEPOEL CLOSING IN
Poor Gesink! He is going to be caught by the top two riders of this race inside the final few hundred metres...
16:04
FINAL KILOMETRE: 20 SECONDS FOR GESINK
The rangy Dutch veteran looks like death warmed up on a bike. He's hunched and all over his handlebars, dancing out of the saddle like a praying mantis taking a dump on a coathanger. And behind a Mas attack causes another shake-out...
16:03
2KM TO GO: LOOKING GOOD FOR GESINK
The lack of cohesion behind is playing into the hands of Robert Gesink, who will win this stage unless Evenepoel puts in a huge attack behind.
16:02
3KM TO GO: EVENEPOEL ATTACKS!
The Belgian attacks under the 3km banner but he's joined by Arensman, Almeida, Mas, O'Connor and one of the Bahrain riders. We're hearing that Rodriguez is 45 seconds back now. Pinot and Carapaz have been caught, and Uran is also in this reformed group, ditto Jai Hindley and Lopez.
15:59
3.5KM TO GO: BEN O'CONNOR THE NEXT TO THROW THE DICE
The Australian goes clear and takes Thymen Arensman with him. But Joao Almeida drags the red jersey group back into the fold - and they now have Pinot and Carapaz in their sights.
15:57
4KM TO GO: MAS ATTACKS AGAIN, EVENEPOEL HAS IT COVERED
Carlos Verona pulls off after his lead out but Mas cannot shake off the red jersey despite a couple of big attacks. The Spaniard shakes his head and then sits up, and as the pace eases, this will let the others back into the fold. Rodriguez was dropped in all that drama. Gesink still has 30 seconds.
15:57
5KM TO GO: HIGUITA AND CARTHY CAUGHT
Gesink is dying a thousand deaths as he passes under the 5km banner. Carlos Verona is driving the pace for team-mate Mas on the front of the red jersey group, which trails the Dutch lone leader by 50 seconds. Gesink only has a few seconds on Gesbert, though, with Pinot and Carapaz 25 seconds back. Ayuso, Rodriguez and Lopez, meanwhile, have rejoined the red jersey group. A brave ride from the Spanish champion Rodriguez, who is covered in bandages and cuts after his earlier crash.
15:52
6.5KM TO GO: GESINK DROPS GESBERT
It's been a while since we saw any images of Higuita, Carthy, Pinot and Carapaz, but they are apparently still around 10 seconds back. Gesink now goes for broke in a bid to give Jumbo-Visma a boost following Roglic's withdrawal. He won a stage in the Vuelta back in 2016.
15:50
7KM TO GO: THE PERFECT CLIMB FOR EVENEPOEL
This gentle gradient is really ideal for the man in red. He's ridden over and caught the O'Connor group, who in turn join the Almeida group. There is then another regrouping as around 12 riders come together. Mas is back with the red jersey but it appears that Ayuso and Rodriguez and Lopez are off the back still.
15:50
REMCO EVENEPOEL ATTACKS RIVALS IN PURSUIT OF STAGE WIN
15:48
8KM TO GO: LULL IN RED JERSEY GROUP... THEN EVENEPOEL ATTACKS!
There's a regrouping as Ayuso, Rodriguez, Lopez, Uran and some others join Mas and Evenepoel. And then the red jersey puts in an attack! The best form of defence... and could this be the stage- and race-winning move?
15:46
9KM TO GO: GESINK CATCHES GESBERT
The Dutch veteran has looked very much on the limit during this stage and was almost dropped by the chasing trio on the last climb. But he's now joined Gesbert on the front of the race - but the four chasers are just behind and the Almeida group only 55 seconds down.
15:45
10KM TO GO: MAS MAKES THE FIRST MOVE, COVERED BY EVENEPOEL
Enric Mas tests his legs and coaxes a response from Evenepoel, who soon picks up his Quick-Step team-mate Fausto Masnada, who was in the break. Ben O'Connor has also latched onto this move - and uses it as a springboard to go clear.
15:39
12KM TO GO: GESBERT PUTS IN THE FIRST ATTACK
The Frenchman has had an aggressive week or two in this Vuelta and he's just made the first move on this climb, going clear with 12km remaining. The Almeida group is 1'05" behind and the red jersey group 1'40" down. It's going to come back together unless one of the five chasers - Carapaz, Gesink, Pinot, Higuita or Carthy - does something soon.
15:37
13KM TO GO: LEADERS ONTO THE FINAL CLIMB
It's time to climb the Cat.1 Alto de Piornal from the western approach - it's 13.6km at 5.6% but with some double-digit kickers amid some of the more gentle slopes.
15:34
15KM TO GO: STORMY CLOUDS GATHER AHEAD OF FINISH
If the heavens open, this could be really epic. The six leaders now have 1'35" on the Almeida group and 1'55" on the red jersey group. Carlos Rodriguez, who was dropped earlier after his nasty crash, is back in the mix after team-mate Ben Turner helped pace him back into the fold. Can the Spaniard battle to keep hold of his place in the top five today?