La Vuelta 2022 Stage 9 LIVE: Brutal finish at Les Praeres awaits Remco Evenepoel and red jersey rivals
Vuelta a España
Stage 9 | Mountain | men | 28.08.2022
Live
In Progress
VillaviciosaLes Praeres
- Peloton+4:49
- Head of race9 Riders
14:30
65KM TO GO: SIMON YATES WITH GOOD MEMORIES OF LES PRAERES
Just 3.9km long and rising just 250m at an average gradient of 12.9%, today's final climb of Les Praeres is the only serious "rampa inhumana" of this Vuelta. A third way up, the slop pitches to 23% and there’s another 24% ramp inside the final kilometre. It was on Les Praeres where Simon Yates took the spoils in 2018 (ahead of Miguel Angel Lopez and Alejandro Valverde) to reclaim the red jersey that he kept all the way to Madrid. For all the talk of the savage incline, it’s worth noting that only 39 seconds separated the top 10 riders on Les Praeres in 2018, so it's looking good for Evenepoel today. Here's how Yates took his 2018 win in Stage 14.
Yates seizes red with late burst
14:20
79KM TO GO: BREAK GO OVER THE TOP OF THE MIRADOR DEL FITO
It's hard to tell who took the points there because the TV moto bikes have been told to keep their distance. But Alpecin duo Stannard and Janssens were right on the front when they launched the sprint - and it seems like they once again took the lion's share of the KOM points in order to protect team-mate Jay Vine's polka dot jersey lead. That puts Stannard and Janssens up to third and fourth in the KOM standings on 15 and 13 points. Continue in this vein and they will move above Marc Soler's 16pts and we will have three Alpecin-Deceuninck riders in the top three. Given his form, don't rule out Vine adding to his 40pts today.
Meanwhile, two hours ago - that's to say, during today's stage - Vine tweeted this...
14:12
81KM TO GO: MANY RIDERS OUT OF THE BACK OF THE PELOTON
The pace isn't hard from Quick-Step on the front but that hasn't stopped many of those rides who were in the gruppetto and who managed to fight back, to be dropped again on this climb. Evenepoel still has all six of his Quick-Step team-mates on the front and they have reduced the gap to 4'45" on the nine leaders, who are: Samuele Battistella (Astana-Qazaqstan), Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain Victorious), Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers), Louis Meintjes (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert), Filippo Conca (Lotto Soudal), Jimmy Janssens and Robert Stannard (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Jose Diaz (Burgos-BH) and Simon Guglielmi (Arkea-Samsic).
14:00
85KM TO GO: CAT.1 MIRADOR DEL FITO
The break is onto the second climb of the day, which is 9km long at a gentle 6%. The organisers really couldn't have come up with a more Remco-friendly route this year, could they? This climb has a few 10% sections but other than that it's all pretty forgiving and tame. The gap has stablised at 5'10" for the nine men out ahead.
13:54
88KM TO GO: GRUPPETTO REJOINS THE PELOTON
Just ahead of the second climb, the gruppetto - which includes the sprinter Tim Merlier - has managed to make contact with the main field again. The gap is now 5'15" and it will all kick off again, no doubt, on the next climb, which is a first-category ascent.
13:46
93KM TO GO: GAP PUSHING FIVE MINUTES
We're on one of the rare sustained sections of flat road on this stage, a 15km ride to the foot of the second categorised climb. The nine leaders are combining well and benefiting from being absolutely no threat to the red jersey behind. It will be fascinating to see how Evenepoel fares on the steep gradient of today's final climb - whether Primoz Roglic will take some time back or struggle to put pressure on his rival following the loss of his team-mate Sepp Kuss. Here's what Dan Lloyd thinks about the American's absence...
Kuss withdrawal is 'big loss' for Roglic – Lloyd
13:33
104KM TO GO: PELOTON GROWS IN SIZE WITH EASING OF THE PACE
As the advantage of the breakaway stretches out to over four minutes, and the pace of the pack eases up accordingly, numerous riders who were tailed off during that first climb have managed to rejoin the peloton. The upshot for Evenepoel is that he now has all his remaining six Quick-Step team-mates back with him. The Belgian is in a good position today with the biggest threat being Louis Meintjes who is 8'28" down, meaning his team have no pressure to chase.
13:33
108KM TO GO: ENGELS DOWNBEAT ABOUT KUSS WITHDRAWAL
Addy Engels couldn't not disguise his dismay at having to let Sepp Kuss leave this Vuelta after the American woke up today with a fever. Kuss was eighth last year while supporting team-mate Primoz Roglic and he could be the difference between the Slovenian winning a fourth consecutive Vuelta or, well, not. Time will tell. But this is what Engels told us this morning abut the situation at Jumbo-Visma.
Jumbo chief Engels admits 'no one' can replace Kuss
13:20
113KM TO GO: PELOTON DOWN TO JUST 50-ODD RIDERS
We're only done the first of five categorised climbs today but already the main field has been hugely reduced. They're on a series of uphill drags that punctuate the descent of the Alto del Torno, with the gap up to 3'55" for the nine escapees. Red jersey Remco Evenepoel has three Quick-Step team-mates on the front with Julian Alaphilippe - who has been marshalling all the moves today - in pole position pulling ahead of Fausto Masnada and Dries Devenyns. A reminder that there's no Pieter Serry, which is a blow to Evenepoel. The Belgian had to withdraw this morning because of Covid. Here's what the race leader has to say at the start.
Evenepoel: I promised 'good friend' Serry I will give everything for red
13:14
116KM TO GO: ALPECIN DUO PROTECT VINE'S KOM LEAD OVER SUMMIT
Robert Stannard and Jimmy Janssens take the lion's share of points over the top of the Alto del Torno to protect their team-mate Jay Vine's polka dot jersey. Arensman is finally caught by the main pack and has a little chat with the Quick-Step riders setting the tempo - probably something along the lines of, "What was all that about?" / "Don't ask me."
13:08
119KM TO GO: SOLER, VINE, BUITRAGO CAUGHT
That chasing duo has been caught by the Quick-Step and Ineos-led main bunch, which is pretty small now and indeed lacking Joao Almeida of UAE Team Emirates, who seems to be having some problems. Soler put in another attack, as did Alejandro Valverde, but they came to nothing. Arensman, meanwhile, is still out ahead, but slowly dropping back to the fold after earlier ceding his place in the break.
12:57
123KM TO GO: SOLER LEADS COUNTER MOVES ON ALTO DEL TORNO
We're onto the first climb of the day, the Cat.2 Alto del Torno (7.6km at 6%). And that ceasefire didn't last long: Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) rides clear of the peloton in pursuit of the leaders and he takes Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) with him, as well as a rider from Alpecin-Deceuninck - who already have two in the break. Then Jay Vine is coaxed out of the bunch - probably because of the KOM threat posed by Soler, his nearest rival in the polka dot jersey competition.
12:57
ARENSMAN SITS UP FROM BREAK AS NINE RIDERS FINALLY GO CLEAR
12:54
125KM TO GO: ARENSMAN SITS UP AND WAITS FOR THE PELOTON
That's interesting... The Dutchman is only 3'18" down in 11th place in the standings and it seems as if he's been told to sit up in order to give the breakaway a better chance of succeeding. So we're down to nine riders in this move with a growing gap of three minutes ahead of the first climb, with the team cars having passed the peloton to make their way up to the leaders.
12:49
127KM TO GO: 10 RIDERS ALLOWED TO GO CLEAR, EVENEPOEL NATURE BREAK
The peloton sat up to give the breakaway some daylight - and then, when the red jersey sweeps to the side of the road to answer a call of nature, it seems to be decided that this move will be given some leeway to establish a decent lead. The 10 riders are: Samuele Battistella (Astana-Qazaqstan), Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain Victorious), Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers), Louis Meintjes (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert), Filippo Conca (Lotto Soudal), Thymen Arensman (Team DSM), Jimmy Janssens and Robert Stannard (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Jose Diaz (Burgos-BH) and Simon Guglielmi (Arkea-Samsic).
12:48
131KM TO GO: PACHER CAUGHT, NEXT WAVE OF ATTACKS COME IN
No sooner has Quentin Pacher been swallowed up and the next raft of attacks ping off the front of the pack. Will this be the move that sticks? Around 10 riders go clear and they may stand a better chance of success than the lone Frenchman...
12:40
134KM TO GO: MEURISSE SITS UP, PACHER SHAKES HIS HEAD
Xandro Meurisse decides to stop flogging a dead horse and waits for the peloton; in the event, it's a rather short wait - roughly one second. Bou continues his fruitless chase of Pacher, who is looking rather peeved off on the front of the race, having expected others to join him by now. Lovely scenery here on the coast of Asturias - with sandy beaches, rugged cliffs and some lush and very, very green farmland.
12:34
138KM TO GO: ALL OVER FOR DE GENDT, PACHER THE LATEST TO TRY HIS LUCK
Thomas De Gendt didn't last much longer on the front thanks to the fierce pace behind. Once again it's proving to be a real battle to get in the day's break - something which often happens when stages are televised from start to finish. I wonder if there's some kind of correlation? (That was a joke.) Frenchman Quentin Pacher (Groupama-FDJ) is the latest rider to try his luck, dig deep, open an gap, and hope that someone else joins from behind. He has Xavier Xeurisse and Joan Bou in pursuit but a gap of only 20 seconds over the pack.
12:29
142KM TO GO: DE GENDT OUT ALONE
The peloton came within kissing distance of the seven leaders and Thomas De Gendt took this as his cue to throw down the hammer and have one last-ditch effort to stay clear. The Belgian opens up a small gap while the others are reabsorbed, but behind the chase is fierce - with the green jersey of Mads Pedersen sniffing around with intent.
12:26
145KM TO GO: COULD THESE REINFORCEMENTS SAVE THE DAY FOR THE BREAK?
A counter-attack from Alessandro De Marchi (Israel-Premier Tech) saw the Italian go clear of the pack with Maxim Gils (Lotto Soudal), Xandro Meurisse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Samuele Battistella (Astana-Qazaqstan). They manage to bridge over to Villella, De Gendt and Bol so we have seven riders out ahead now and this may have a better chance of survival than that initial three.
Meanwhile, we're hearing that there's been a crash for Mike Teunissen of Jumbo-Visma. Let's hope the Dutchman is okay - his loss would be a big blow for Roglic so soon after Sepp Kuss packing his bags and going home.