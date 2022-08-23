Vitoria-Gasteiz - Laguardia

Vuelta a España
Stage 4 | Semi mountain | men | 23.08.2022
Not started
Vitoria-GasteizLaguardia
General Standing

RidersTime
1
E. AffiniTeam Jumbo - Visma
8:20:07
2
S. OomenTeam Jumbo - Visma
+0
3
P. RoglicTeam Jumbo - Visma
+0
4
S. KussTeam Jumbo - Visma
+0
5
M. TeunissenTeam Jumbo - Visma
+0
Current stage
Vitoria-GasteizLaguardia
23/08
Stage 4 - 152.5KMStarts at 12:53
Next stage
IrúnBilbao
24/08
Stage 5 - 187.2KMStarts at 11:57

LIVE: Vitoria-Gasteiz - Laguardia

Vuelta a España - 23 August 2022

