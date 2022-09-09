Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) ensured that Stage 19 stuck to the script by winning from a reduced bunch sprint in the streets of Talavera de la Reina on a day where La Vuelta paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) took second place and fellow Briton Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) took fourth place in the short but sharp 138.3km stage in central Spain, which was preceded by a minute’s silence to commemorate the Queen.

Ad

A breakaway of three riders broke clear before the first of two ascents of the Puerto del Pielago but its advantage never grew much more than three minutes thanks to the marshalling of Pedersen’s Trek team-mates.

Vuelta a España Roglic wounded in ridiculous crash in final 150m as Pedersen wins Stage 16 06/09/2022 AT 16:04

Through a hefty tempo, Trek not only managed to neutralise the chances of the leading trio, but also ensured that the lion’s share of Pedersen’s sprint rivals were shelled out the back of the peloton on the second ascent.

Pedersen then kept his side of the bargain by beating Wright by a bike length, with Belgium’s Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Turner and Dutchman Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) completing the top five.

Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) finished safely in the main pack to retain the red jersey ahead of Saturday’s penultimate stage, a challenging 181km test through the Guardarrama mountain range west of Madrid.

Evenepoel will enter Stage 20 with a 2’07” lead over his closest challenger, the Spaniard Enric Mas, whose Movistar team kept the pressure up on the race leader on the second climb of the day, but never put the 22-year-old under any serious pressure.

The peloton held a minute’s silence for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the stage, with British riders and Ineos Grenadiers coming at the fore. The Queen, who ruled for longer than any Monarch in British history, died aged 96 at her residence in Balmoral on Thursday.

More to follow.

British and Ineos riders lead minute’s silence for the Queen at La Vuelta

- - -

Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Vuelta a España La Vuelta: How to watch Stage 13 on day for breakaway specialists and sprinters 02/09/2022 AT 11:25