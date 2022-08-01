Miguel Angel Lopez has been cleared to resume racing after Astana Qazaqstan confirmed the lifting of the Colombian's suspension.

The team had provisionally suspended Lopez after the Colombian was questioned by Spanish police in relation to an investigation into Dr Marcos Maynar, who was arrested in May over allegations of drug trafficking and money laundering.

Lopez, via his lawyers, denied any allegation of wrongdoing and Astana have now ended his suspension after an "absence of any finding" by the police or the UCI.

The team said in a statement: "Following the news of Miguel Angel Lopez’s questioning by Spanish police in connection with an investigation on Dr. Maynar, Astana Qazaqstan Team suspended Miguel Angel Lopez pending clarification of the status of the proceedings.

"Based on the information received, Astana Qazaqstan Team was advised that in the absence of any finding by either the Spanish authorities or the UCI, it was not in a position to continue the suspension or further deprive the rider of his contractual rights.

"Miguel Angel Lopez is thus provisionally reintegrated as part of Astana Qazaqstan Team and will return to the previously agreed racing plan (Vuelta a Burgos and then Vuelta a Espana).

"Astana Qazaqstan Team has forwarded all the information received to the International Testing Agency, which is in charge of anti-doping investigations on behalf of the UCI. The team will monitor the situation closely and will not hesitate to take resolute measures depending on the development of the situation."

Lopez returned to the Kazakh team at the start of 2022 after a single season with Movistar.

The 28-year-old was forced to abandon the Giro d'Italia this year, his third consecutive Grand Tour DNF, and has not raced since leaving the race on Stage 4.

The Colombian finished third at La Vuelta in 2018 and is likely to again assume a leadership role in Spain.

The race begins in Utrecht on August 19.

