Pola de Laviana - Colláu Fancuaya

Vuelta a España
Stage 8 | Mountain | men | 27.08.2022
Not started
Pola de LavianaColláu Fancuaya
General Standing

RidersTime
1
R. EvenepoelQuick-Step - Alpha Vinyl Team
20:50:07
2
R. MolardGroupama - FDJ
+21
3
E. MasMOVISTAR
+28
4
P. RoglicTeam Jumbo - Visma
+1:01
5
J. AyusoUAE Team Emirates
+1:12
Current stage
Pola de LavianaColláu Fancuaya
27/08
Stage 8 - 153.4KMStarts at 12:28
Next stage
VillaviciosaLes Praeres
28/08
Stage 9 - 171.4KMStarts at 11:53

LIVE: Pola de Laviana - Colláu Fancuaya

Vuelta a España - 27 August 2022

