Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) admits he “didn’t have the legs” after Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) rode away from him and seized the red jersey at La Vuelta on Stage 6.

The three-time champion wilted on the race’s first summit finish in the rain to come home 1’37” down on stage winner and Esport convert Jay Vine (Alpecin-Deceuninck), and leaked 1’22” to Evenepoel in the hunt for the GC.

Evenepoel leads the general classification by 21 seconds from Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ), with Enric Mas (Movistar) into third at 28”. Roglic is fourth at 1’01”.

“I didn't have the legs for the win, so I just fought all the way to the finish,” Roglic said.

“It’s still a long way [to the finish]. Today we lost a bit but hopefully we will gain a bit later on."

On his rivals, he added: “They were going strong, but I didn’t need that proof. It was quite untypical weather today for the Vuelta also. Everything is fine and we’re going onto the next stages.”

Roglic finished in a select group of GC hopefuls including Giro d’Italia champion Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) and 2018 winner Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco).

'One of the best things I've done' - Evenepoel

Evenepoel is yet to finish a Grand Tour after his debut at the Giro in 2021 unravelled in the final week, although he is now a different proposition after fully recovering from his horror crash at the 2020 Il Lombardia.

The Belgian, who has been tipped to challenge Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar at the Tour de France in the near future, is now the man to beat in Spain after his brilliant ride in the rain.

‘One of the best things I’ve done’ – Evenepoel on taking red jersey

“I’m really happy and proud to be here," Evenepoel said.

"It’s a dream come true and the reason I’ve been working so hard and so long. I think what I showed today was one of the best things I’ve done on the bike.

“We can only be proud of what we achieved today and I hope we can keep this good feeling.”

After being teed up by team-mate Julian Alaphilippe, Evenepoel hit the front of a fast-evaporating peloton with 8km remaining on the run from Bilbao to Pico Jano – quickly forming a four-strong select group with Roglic, Mas and Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers).

A kilometre later and four had become two. Only Mas could hold on as Evenepoel turned the pace, with the pair opening up a gap on those behind and setting off in pursuit of two escapees up the road.

Although Evenepoel was unable to catch Vine, he did serious damage in the red jersey battle as Roglic and a host of other big names came down well adrift in the gloom.

