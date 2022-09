Cycling

Primoz Roglic can 'barely walk' after freak crash at La Vuelta, says team-mate Mike Teunissen

Primoz Roglic contrived to bizarrely crash in the sprint tear-up on Tuesday as he fought for victory and bonus seconds, just minutes after his sensational attack saw him open up a gap on his GC rivals. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:03:00, an hour ago