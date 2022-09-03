Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) stormed to his second stage win at this year’s La Vuelta as Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) gained 52 seconds on Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) who cracked for the first time in this year’s race.

Roglic attacked with 4km to go on the Sierra de la Pandera and simply rode away from Evenepoel with every pedal stroke but was unable to catch Carapaz who held on to win by eight seconds.

Ad

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Qazaqstan) was the only other general classification contender to live with Roglic’s pace as Enric Mas (Movistar) and Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos Grenadiers) also lost time.

Vuelta a España 'Doomsday scenario' - Everything being done to stop Evenepoel catching Covid, says manager 2 HOURS AGO

Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates), who was fifth in the overall standings coming into the day, suffered a puncture with 3km to go when Roglic had just made his attack and was the other big lose of the stage.

Roglic is now 1’49” behind Evenepoel going into Sunday’s stage, which is also a summit finish, with Mas 2’43 behind the red jersey, Rodriguez 3’46” adrift and Ayuso at 4’53”.

More to follow...

- - -

Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Vuelta a España ‘We want to keep it all the way to Madrid’ – Vine fully focused on retaining polka dot jersey 4 HOURS AGO