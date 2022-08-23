Arriving at his beloved Vuelta with a point to prove after his latest Tour de France disappointment, the three-time champion decimated the remnants of the peloton to win ahead of Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) on Stage 4.

Roglic picked up a double helping of time bonuses to build a 13-second lead in the general classification, becoming the fourth Jumbo rider to wear red in as many stages.

Despite his stranglehold on the Vuelta, the 32-year-old’s main goal has actually been the Tour, where misery and mishap have seen him cruelly denied in the past three editions.

“It’s worthwhile repeating: each year his primary focus has been on the Tour de France,” said Lloyd on The Breakaway.

“He had that awful heartbreak on the penultimate day a couple of years ago, a crash last year, a crash this year.

“Every single time he’s been able to collect his thoughts, take a short break and focus again on La Vuelta, and last year on the Olympic Games as well.

“The amount of dedication you have to put in to be prepared for the Tour de France in the first place… the amount of concentration you have to have every minute of every day during a Grand Tour is incredible.

“To then have whatever your goal was taken away from you, reset, start again, train again and then have that same level of concentration through the Vuelta – which is also a three-week race – I don’t know if there’s anyone else who can do that apart from Primoz Roglic.”

In 2020, Roglic entered the final competitive stage of the Tour with a big lead over young hopeful Tadej Pogacar, only to see his compatriot overhaul him on the imposing Planche des Belles Filles in a stunning yellow jersey twist.

His revenge mission lasted three stages in 2021 when he suffered a nasty crash, before later withdrawing, while he collided with a hay bale on the Stage 5 cobbles earlier this summer before abandoning again.

Despite the setbacks, Roglic has responded magnificently by winning the last three Vueltas and is in pole position for a fourth despite struggling with a back injury in the build-up.

“It’s such a strong mind,” continued Lloyd.

“It’s the same for other riders – if they’ve spent that much time preparing for the Tour de France and it hasn’t gone their way, they will also be aware that the performance is still there but the mind just isn’t.

“It only takes a couple of percent of not fighting for position at the right time, or not being quite as motivated on a certain stage, and all of the sudden they’ve lost 30 seconds and say ‘I’m going to go for stages’.”

