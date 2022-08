Cycling

Primoz Roglic ‘should be worried’ after Remco Evenepoel attack at La Vuelta on Stage 6

Primoz Roglic wilted on the race’s first summit finish to come home 1’37” down on stage winner and Esport convert Jay Vine, and leaked 1’22” to Remco Evenepoel in the hunt for the GC. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:54, an hour ago