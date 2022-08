Cycling

Primoz Roglic struggles at La Vuelta - 'It's just not looking great for him', says Adam Blythe

Remco Evenepoel leads the race for red by 1’12” from Enric Mas, who also had no answer to the 22-year-old on Sunday, with Primoz Roglic at 1’53” in third. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:42, an hour ago