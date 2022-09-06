Primoz Roglic will decide on Wednesday morning whether he will continue at the Vuelta a Espana after a heavy crash on Stage 16.

The Slovenian, aiming to secure the Grand Tour general classification win, had been aiming to claw back some time on Remco Evenepoel, but he suffered a crash in the last stages of Tuesday’s stage.

Team Jumbo-Visma’s Roglic is aiming to win the Vuelta for the fourth consecutive year, and began the stage a minute and a half behind Evenepoel.

As he powered up the closing stages on an uphill finish, Roglic appeared to touch handlebars with Fred Wright close to the line and took a heavy tumble.

Roglic hesitantly crossed the line and his team announced that he would wait until tomorrow to confirm further participation, writing on Twitter: “All investigations for today have been carried out. Tomorrow morning, the team will decide in consultation with the medical doctor whether Primoz will continue his fight this”.

The Vuelta has been hit by a large number of withdrawals already, predominantly due to Covid-19.

