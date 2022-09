Cycling

Primoz Roglic 'will only settle for first' in red jersey battle at La Vuelta

Primoz Roglic has no interest in settling for second place at La Vuelta and will seek to unravel Remco Evenepoel in the final week, according to Eurosport expert Dan Lloyd.

00:02:18, 2 hours ago